Photo: Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris, Bam Adebayo Working Out With Rick Ross

Marcus Morris found himself in a star-filled workout session that included Rick Ross, his brother Markieff Morris, and Bam Adebayo.

There was a period of time where the Miami Heat were pursuing Marcus Morris in the 2020 off-season, but he ultimately ended up re-signing with the LA Clippers. Miami really wanted a shooting forward, looking for names such as: Marcus Morris, Danilo Gallinari, Blake Griffin, and LaMarcus Aldridge. Fortunately for the Heat, they ended up finally getting a Morris brother - Markieff Morris. The two brothers have an incredibly tight relationship where they share bank accounts, support each other openly, and show up to each other's games. For that reason alone, there shouldn't be much to overanalyze when seeing Marcus Morris working out with his brother and the Miami Heat during the off-season.

The LA Clippers begin their season in a little over a month on October 21 against the Golden State Warriors. Expect Kawhi Leonard to be out for a big portion of time, so Marcus Morris will have a much bigger role this season. The team is going to need him to average around 15+ PPG in order to remain competitive during the regular season. If it felt like last season was a "next man up" type of year, this upcoming season will be even more so.

