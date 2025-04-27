NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Finish in Clippers-Nuggets Game 4
The Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers were expected to have the most exciting first-round series in this year's playoffs, and Saturday's Game 4 matchup certainly lived up to the hype.
After losing Games 2 and 3, the Nuggets bounced back to take Game 4 down to the wire. With the game tied and just seconds remaining, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic threw up a prayer from beyond the arc, but airballed, sending the game into overtime. Except Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon shocked everybody by catching Jokic's airball and dunking it home as time expired.
This finish has been very controversial, as many fans do not believe Gordon released the ball in time. The officials took a look and ultimately determined that the basket counted, giving the Nuggets the win, but many still believe they are wrong.
Crew Chief Zach Zarba conducted a Pool report interview following Saturday's game, explaining how the crew decided on Gordon's game-winning dunk.
"We make a ruling on the floor. The ruling on the floor from the game officials was a good basket. It then automatically goes to the Replay Center official. The Replay Center official, after taking a good look at it, found clear and conclusive evidence that the ball was out of Gordon’s hands when the red light came on to end the game. That’s why it was ruled a good basket," Zarba said.
Zarba was also asked about the angles that make it appear like the ball is still touching Gordon's hands when the buzzer sounds.
"It has to be out of his hand when that red light is on. That’s what we’re looking for. It’s not the cylinder of the rim — it’s whether it’s in contact with his hand or not when that red light comes on," Zarba answered.
Fans from both sides will be talking about this finish for a long time, but ultimately, the Nuggets capitalized and evened the series 2-2 before they head back to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.