NBA Champion Embraces Coming off Bench With Clippers for Chance at Winning
Last season, the LA Clippers were expected to be one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. Instead of failing to make the playoffs, the team shattered all expectations, locking in the fifth seed before losing to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round.
Now that the dust has settled, there seems to be a different level of expectations for the team in the 2025-26 NBA season. One where the team has become a destination for All-Stars and NBA champions to join with the hope of winning a ring.
Among those who joined with the hope of winning a championship is Milwaukee Bucks champion Brook Lopez.
Why Did Lopez Join the LA Clippers?
“I think it’s just the chance to win here," Lopez said. "There’s a special feeling this year with this group. ... It was definitely the most exciting place to be.”
On paper, Lopez left playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo to come off the bench with the LA Clippers. At 37 years old, Lopez's prime may no longer be ahead of him, but he's still a very capable player in the NBA. For him to come off the bench speaks volumes to how much he believes in the Clippers.
“It’s obviously gonna be different," Lopez said. "I have a lot of people here who are going to help me with this transition, be my best at this role. At the end of the day, I want to win and I just want to help this team win. If that’s what it takes, I’m here to come off the bench and do that to the best of my ability.”
Last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.8 assists on 51/37/83 shooting from the field. He'll be the first capable backup center the LA Clippers have had since Isaiah Hartenstein.
Lopez isn't alone in his quest to sacrifice for a chance to win with the LA Clippers. Joining him is three-time All-Star Bradley Beal and 12-time All-Star Chris Paul. Both Beal and Paul could have joined numerous other teams besides the Clippers, but both felt like it was the best bet at finding a comfortable role, being in LA, and winning a championship.
On paper, the LA Clippers are one of the deepest teams in the NBA. However, history has shown that absolutely does not mean anything when it comes to winning a championship. At the same time, it's going to be very difficult for any team to dethrone the reigning Oklahoma City Thunder and also deal with the revamped Denver Nuggets.