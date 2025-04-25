NBA Fans React to Ben Simmons' Performance in Clippers-Nuggets Game 3
After falling in an overtime heartbreaker in Game 1, the LA Clippers have bounced back to take a 2-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in their last two outings. The Clippers scraped out a win in Denver in Game 2, but for the first-ever playoff game in Intuit Dome for Game 3, LA left no question about their win.
The Clippers made a statement on Thursday night, blowing out the Nuggets 117-83 behind Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Norman Powell each scoring 20+ points.
The Clippers going up 2-1 in the series could not be more significant, especially with the chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead while they are still on their home court.
An unsung hero in this series so far, however, has been 6-foot-10 guard Ben Simmons. The Clippers took a chance on the 28-year-old in the buyout market following the trade deadline, and he has been one of the most underrated players in the playoffs so far.
In their Game 3 win, Simmons had zero points, three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block, but his on-court impact goes much deeper than the box score. Many fans have taken to social media to talk about Simmons' impact on the game after LA's huge win.
Via Utility Sports: "No one is gonna talk about it but Ben Simmons has been very useful in his minutes this series"
Via D R E W: "Ben Simmons saved us. Insane how good he is as a backup center, dude is an A+ rim protector. Just stopped 2 fastbreaks in a row"
Via nmz: "Doubt he gets much praise but Ben Simmons has made an impact in this series.
Salute to him for the winning plays he’s making out there."
Via clipsin4: "Ben’s been unbelievable for those who actually watch the games and don’t box score watch"
As a 6-foot-10 playmaker, Simmons brings the exact type of two-way versatility that the Clippers need in their second unit. Simmons has been able to defend at a high level and has shown some flashes of his offensive skillset at times, even though that is not what LA needs from him.
The Clippers will look to go up 3-1 in Game 4 against the Nuggets on Saturday.