New Clippers Rookie Makes Statement on Facing Los Angeles Lakers
There's always something magical in the air whenever the LA Clippers face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. Whether both teams are good, bad, or anything in between, fans will always have an extra level of excitement.
Now that the Clippers have drafted rookie Max Christie, there's an even deeper layer to the rivalry; Max's brother Cam plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. It's an opportunity that Max is incredibly excited to be a part of.
In an interview with Tomer Azarly of Clutchpoints, Max Christie revealed his thoughts on playing against his brother Cam and the LA Clippers.
“I think I mean the [Lakers-Clippers] rivalry is always there,” Max Christie said to Azarly. “But I think, for the most part, it’s just gonna be cool competing against him in those kind of games. It’s gonna be cool watching him from afar even going to some games as well It’s really cool seeing him be here."
Despite the bad blood between the Lakers and Clippers, Cam Christie is looking forward to the friendly rivalry between him and his brother. It's going to be a once-in-a-lifetime moment for both brothers as it happens.
“I think it’s going to be super fun, obviously,” Cam Christie added. “When we both take the court together for the first time, I think it’s going to be a real experience for me, for him, our parents, really everybody involved with our whole process. I think it’s going to be super cool. So I’m super excited to see how that shakes out.”
Both of the Christie brothers are great three-point shooters. Hopefully, both can have long NBA careers in the city of Los Angeles.
