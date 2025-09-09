New Details Surface Amid Ongoing Kawhi Leonard, Clippers Investigation
As the NBA's formal investigation into the LA Clippers and Kawhi Leonard regarding a salary cap scheme involving team owner Steve Ballmer and environmental start-up Aspiration continues, new details have surfaced.
Reported by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Aspiration bid nearly double the $550 million that earned Intuit the naming rights for the Clippers' new arena.
"The Clippers chose to go with the more well-established company & brand," Shelburne wrote.
Had the Clippers chosen Aspiration, the company's eventual bankruptcy would have created a much larger public issue, though that is contingent on the allegations being proven false. Regarding the investigation, the Clippers have maintained their stance of innocence.
"The Clippers take NBA compliance extremely seriously," a team statement read. "The Clippers will also continue to cooperate with law enforcement in its investigation into Aspiration's blatantly fraudulent activity."
Ballmer, for one, made sure his hands were washed.
"I made an investment in these guys thinking it was on the up-and-up," Ballmer said during an exclusive interview with ESPN, "and they conned me at this stage. I have no ability to predict why they might have done anything they did, let alone the specific contract with Kawhi."
Potential Punishment for Clippers, Leonard
According to Section 3 of Article XIII of the NBA's collective bargaining agreement, which details the ‘Penalties’ within the section that covers salary cap circumvention, any team that violates league rules for a first time, as well as the player, could face the following punishments:
- A fine of up to $7.5 million.
- The “direct forfeiture of draft picks.”
- The voiding of the player’s contract, “or any Renegotiation, Extension, or amendment of a Player Contract, between such player and such Team.”
- A fine of up to $350,000 for the player.
- A suspension for up to one year for “any Team personnel found to have willfully engaged in such violation.”
- The voiding of any transaction or agreement found to have violated league rules, and the forced forfeiture of funds received in the deal “unless the player establishes by a preponderance of the evidence that he was unaware of the violation.”
While no conclusion has been reached, the Clippers still have work to do to repair their image, even if Aspiration was independently at fault for Leonard's "no-show" contract.
