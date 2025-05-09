New Report on Ben Simmons' NBA Future With Clippers
After Ben Simmons saw his minutes continue to decrease as the Clippers' season went on, it was clear there would be a decision to be made in the offseason.
A recent report from The Athletic's Law Murray on a Clippers offseason preview with NBA salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan stated that Simmons is not expected to be back with the Clippers.
Murray reports that "if he comes back it'd be on a very low number," which means that Simmons and the Clippers could be parting ways.
Simmons was a factor defensively, even in the first-round series loss to the Denver Nuggets, but was not a threat offensively.
"He's a free agent," Murray said. "You need someone who's a threat on both sides of the ball."
Ben Simmons was bought out by the Brooklyn Nets on February 8th and signed with the Clippers shortly after in an attempt to bolster their second unit with playmaking and size at the backup center position.
After his double-digit scoring debut against the Utah Jazz right before the All-Star Break, he never reached those numbers again in the scoring department.
He averaged 2.9 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18 games played in the regular season for the Clippers.
