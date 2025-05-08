17-Year NBA Veteran Expected to Return to Clippers
The LA Clippers may have had a very disappointing end to their season in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, but that doesn't mean the season wasn't a success.
The Clippers were expected to win only 30 games this season, and no one expected them to even be a serious playoff team three months ago. With that in mind, the team should be aiming to bring back some of their most important players next season.
Among those is Clippers forward Nicolas Batum. During a session with the media, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank spoke about his desire to re-sign Batum.
"In regards to Nico, yes, 1000 percent, we hope that Nico comes back," Lawrence Frank said. "It was a dark, dark, dark day for all of us when we had to include Nico in the trade. We said it when we brought him back, one of the best connectors in the NBA."
Clutchpoints reporter Tomer Azarly then followed up on Franks' statements, revealing that Batum is expected to return to the Clippers next season, despite considering retirement.
Via @TomerAzarly: "Despite mulling retirement last offseason and having a player option for the 2025-26 season, Nicolas Batum is expected to return to the Clippers next season."
While Nicolas Batum is arguably the smartest IQ player on the Clippers and needs to return, the team desperately needs to get more athletic, especially at the four position. The Clippers single-handedly lost games to the Denver Nuggets due to the athleticism of Aaron Gordon and Russell Westbrook.
