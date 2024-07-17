New Report on Zach LaVine to LA Clippers Trade
It was been widely reported this summer that Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has little to no trade market. This is almost entirely due to his five-year, $215M contract that still has thee years remaining, because while injuries are a concern for LaVine, he has been productive when on the court.
LaVine made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022, following those selections with 24.8 PPG in 77 contest the next year. Playing just 25 games last season, LaVine's health and contract are areas of concern for teams with potential trade interest, but a new report suggests the LA Clippers could still be in play.
In a post on Tuesday, Joe Cowley of Chicago Sun-Time wrote, "NBA people still feel like if there's a place Zach LaVine could end up going to - either before the season or at the deadline - don't rule out the Clippers."
Having lost Paul George in free agency, the Clippers do not have an established third option behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, which is a role LaVine could fill. That said, the Clippers have spoken openly this summer about the financial flexibility they want to maintain going forward, which was their primary reason for not offering George the contract he received in Philadelphia.
It will be very interesting to see how the LaVine situation plays out, because while his on-court fit is great with a lot of teams, the NBA's new CBA makes roster building much more complicating than that.
