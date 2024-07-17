All Clippers

New Report on Zach LaVine to LA Clippers Trade

The LA Clippers may be a trade suitor for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine

Joey Linn

Jan 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half at United Center.
Jan 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts during the first half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was been widely reported this summer that Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has little to no trade market. This is almost entirely due to his five-year, $215M contract that still has thee years remaining, because while injuries are a concern for LaVine, he has been productive when on the court.

LaVine made back-to-back All-Star teams in 2021 and 2022, following those selections with 24.8 PPG in 77 contest the next year. Playing just 25 games last season, LaVine's health and contract are areas of concern for teams with potential trade interest, but a new report suggests the LA Clippers could still be in play.

In a post on Tuesday, Joe Cowley of Chicago Sun-Time wrote, "NBA people still feel like if there's a place Zach LaVine could end up going to - either before the season or at the deadline - don't rule out the Clippers."

Having lost Paul George in free agency, the Clippers do not have an established third option behind Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, which is a role LaVine could fill. That said, the Clippers have spoken openly this summer about the financial flexibility they want to maintain going forward, which was their primary reason for not offering George the contract he received in Philadelphia.

It will be very interesting to see how the LaVine situation plays out, because while his on-court fit is great with a lot of teams, the NBA's new CBA makes roster building much more complicating than that.

Related Articles

Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden

Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers

James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News