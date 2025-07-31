New York Knicks Nearing Decision on 12-Year LA Clippers Coach
For over a decade, the LA Clippers have had one of the most consistent coaching rosters in the NBA. Transitioning from Doc Rivers to Ty Lue, the team kept the coaching staff in the family.
While some coaches have come and gone throughout the process, it looks like the team may be losing another one soon. According to Frank Isola of the YES Network, longtime Clippers coach Brendan O'Connor is close to signing with the New York Knicks to join Mike Brown's coaching staff.
"Knicks and Mike Brown closing in on a deal with Clippers assistant coach Brendan O’Connor, according to a source. O’Connor worked as a Knicks assistant under Larry Brown and has close ties to Knicks executive William Wesley," Isola said.
Brendan O'Connor's Longevity With the LA Clippers
O'Connor has been a member of the LA Clippers coaching staff since the 2013 NBA season. While he's had stops with the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons, the assistant coach has been with the Clippers for 12 straight seasons. O'Connor has been a member of both Doc Rivers and Tyronn Lue's coaching staff.
If there's one thing that the LA Clippers proved last season, it's how important their entire coaching staff has been for the team. No one expected a Clippers team without Paul George to suddenly finish last season as the fifth seed, but it was a massive credit to their coaching staff. The entire team bought in, and that's something very rare in the NBA.
While O'Connor is just an assistant coach with the Clippers, he's been one of the most consistent and recognizable voices on the team. The impact of just one coach can be no better illustrated than when the Clippers added Jeff Van Gundy last season.
The LA Clippers' Veteran Leadership
Even though the LA Clippers may have a slight coaching shakeup, the team should be poised to handle any situation. As it stands, the LA Clippers have the oldest roster in NBA history, with a team that includes: Chris Paul, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Bradley Beal, Nicolas Batum, and Brook Lopez.
Last season, there were no expectations on the LA Clippers as they entered a limbo year without Paul George. Now that the team has proven they can be a very capable squad and added some very solid pieces, that won't be the expectation next season. Critics will be watching the LA Clippers.