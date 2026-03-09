Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 9

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers are just a game out of the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference heading into Monday’s matchup with the New York Knicks.

New York is the No. 3 seed in the East, but it’s coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon. The Knicks started their road trip on fire with a blowout win over Denver, but they’ve been an up-and-down team on the road all season, going 17-15 overall.

Oddsmakers have the Knicks favored in this matchup, but they’ve struggled against the spread on the road all season long. So, does that open the door for a potential Clippers upset on Monday?

L.A. has completely turned the table after a 6-21 start, and it’s one win away from getting back to .500 (32-32) in the 2025-26 season.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Monday’s fifth and final NBA matchup.

Knicks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Knicks -2.5 (-105)

Clippers +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Knicks: -135

Clippers: +114

Total

220.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Knicks vs. Clippers How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Intuit Dome

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Knicks record: 41-24

Clippers record: 31-32

Knicks vs. Clippers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Clippers Injury Report

Bradley Beal – out

John Collins – out

Yanic Konan Niederhauser – out

Knicks vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson UNDER 24.5 Points (-107)

In today’s best NBA props column at SI Betting , I broke down why I’m fading Brunson in this matchup:

Brunson had 26 points against the Clippers earlier this season, but he’s been struggling as of late, scoring 24 or fewer points in seven of 10 games since the All-Star break.

During that 10-game stretch, Brunson is averaging just 21.8 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. He is shooting 40.4 percent from 3 during that stretch, but Brunson is taking just 17.5 shots per game – well below his season average of 20.0.

Over his last three games, Brunson is 5-for-18, 3-for-13 and 8-for-19 from the field, and he has a tough matchup tonight.

The Clippers allow just over 22 points per game to opposing point guards this season (ninth-fewest in the NBA), and it’s likely that Kris Dunn will spend a lot of time pestering Brunson in this matchup.

After the Knicks star had to play 42 minutes in Sunday’s loss against the Lakers, I think he’s a fade candidate on Monday.

Knicks vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Los Angeles to cover as a home underdog:

The Clippers have seen a dramatic turnaround this season, going 25-11 over their last 36 games after starting the season at 6-21.

Now, they find themselves as home underdogs on Monday night against the Knicks, who lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Knicks played Mitchell Robinson in that game, meaning he’ll likely sit out the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.

In addition to that, starters like Jalen Brunson (42 minutes), OG Anunoby (38 minutes) and Karl-Anthony Towns (34 minutes) had major workloads despite the team losing by double digits.

All season long, the Knicks have struggled on the road, going 17-15 straight up and 13-19 against the spread. Yet, they are favored against a Clippers team that is 6-3 against the number as a home underdog this season.

I don’t love this turnaround for the Knicks, who have been a tough team to figure out all season. They went from blowing out Denver on Friday night to failing to score 100 points against a Lakers team that is in the bottom 10 in the NBA in defensive rating.

These teams are both in the top 11 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games, and the Clippers have moved to three games over .500 at home after a slow start to the season. I think they’re live to pull off an upset on Monday night.

Pick: Clippers +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.