New York Knicks Star Unexpectedly Makes Appearance at Kawhi Leonard Event
Kawhi Leonard was one of the best players in the NBA during the mid-2010s, finishing second in MVP voting to Steph Curry, who won the award unanimously. Regardless, he's a two-time Defensive Player of the Year award winner and is an extremely talented offensive player as well. However, injuries have derailed him from reaching higher heights.
The injuries have especially taken a toll on Leonard since he joined the Los Angeles Clippers, signing with them in the 2019 offseason to team up with All-Star forward Paul George. Since then, he's been banged up every year, but now has been able to spend this current offseason healthy for the first time in a while.
With training camp approaching, Leonard has put aside some time for an Asia tour before getting fully locked in for the 2025-26 season. Making stops across Asia, Leonard is one of just several NBA stars who have embarked overseas to do a tour. Showcasing his skills and even personality to the fans, Leonard was featured alongside another NBA star at one of his stops.
During Leonard's stop in Taiwan, New York Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns made an appearance alongside Leonard, facing off in a three-point contest against the Clippers star. There might not have been an official winner named, but both players are strong options from beyond the arc.
Kawhi Leonard vs Karl-Anthony Towns
While Leonard is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and Finals MVP, Towns has been quietly climbing the ranks as he's established himself as the best shooting big man in NBA history. Towns began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and earned his third All-NBA Third Team selection with the Knicks in his first season there.
However, the two stars have matched up against one another 18 times in the regular season in their careers, with Leonard boasting a 15-3 record with a 26.8 points per game average. While the two are in different conferences now, that doesn't mean they won't meet up in any meaningful games anytime soon.
Given how both teams have reshaped their rosters this offseason, there's a chance that the Knicks, with Towns, and the Clippers with Leonard, could meet up against each other in the 2026 NBA Finals. That might be a tougher task for the Clippers, but both will enter next season with a solid shot at making the finals, and this friendly meet-up could be foreshadowing what's to come.
