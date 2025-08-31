Bogdan Bogdanovic Receives Injury Update Amid 2025 EuroBasket
The LA Clippers made a notable move at the 2025 NBA trade deadline, sending Terrence Mann and Bones Hyland to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for standout guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Through 30 appearances after the trade, Bogdanovic averaged 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc.
Bogdanovic is expected to be a huge part of the Clippers' 2025-26 campaign, especially after their offseason additions. With new players like Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul adding to their championship-hopeful roster, the Clippers will desperately need a high-level offensive talent off the bench like Bogdanovic.
Bogdanovic suffers injury
Before being able to start his first full season in LA, Bogdanovic suffered an offseason injury. While representing Serbia at the 2025 EuroBasket, Bogdanovic suffered a hamstring injury against Portugal. The 33-year-old guard had to miss the second half of their game on Friday due to the injury, and now he has finally received the long-awaited update fans have been eagerly waiting for.
Unfortunately, Bogdanovic did not receive good news on Sunday. After getting examined by the Clippers' medical team, they determined that Bogdanovic suffered a hamstring muscle tear, and he will have to miss the remainder of the EuroBasket tournament to return to LA and recover.
“Bogdanovic has been diagnosed with a hamstring muscle tear which will keep him out of the rest of the championship. In agreement with Bogdan and his club, the Los Angeles Clippers, the captain will spend the next period going through intensive therapies in the United States to recover as fast as possible," an official statement from the Serbian Basketball Federation said.
What this means for the Clippers
Bogdanovic is expected to be a significant part of the Clippers' new-look team, and with training camp less than a month away, there is certainly a concern about whether or not he will be ready to go by then.
Depending on the severity of the hamstring muscle tear, Bogdanovic could miss anywhere between a week and multiple months, so time will tell how well he recovers ahead of training camp.
It certainly is unfortunate for the Serbian team, as their offensive production will take a huge hit, but they are still led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a great supporting cast. Serbia is still the frontrunner to win the tournament, but it will undoubtedly be harder for them to get there.