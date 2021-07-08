Report: Patrick Beverley Open to Contract Extension With LA Clippers

In the latest podcast from HoopsHype, host Michael Scotto reported that a league source told HoopsHype that Patrick Beverley is open to a contract extension with the LA Clippers. Scotto went on to add that Beverley loves playing in LA with the Clippers, and has an affinity for both Steve Ballmer and Lawrence Frank.

While relationships between players and organizations are constantly changing, this report from Scotto should not come as much of a surprise. During his time with the Clippers, Beverley has been vocal about what the organization and fanbase have meant to him. During the summer of 2019, Pat Bev revealed that he turned down a contract offer from the Sacramento Kings that would have payed him up to $10M more than the three-year, $40M contract he signed with the Clippers.

In an interview with the LA Times, Beverley said he made the right decision by signing with the Clippers for less money, citing the desire to do what was best for his family while also remaining on a winning team. While Pat Bev is unlikely to match or exceed the deal he signed two summers ago, it is not unreasonable to assume that Scotto's report indicates Beverley's sentiments from 2019 still remain true today.

With the Clippers on a tight budget, while also needing to re-sign Kawhi Leonard, Reggie Jackson, and Nicolas Batum if they are intent on running it back, Beverley securing an extension now would allow both him and the team to prioritize their relationship before Beverley hits free agency in 2022. With more money likely being committed to other players by the time Pat Bev is scheduled to become a free agent, securing an extension now could have both practical and financial benefits for Beverley and the Clippers.

For Pat, remaining with the Clippers gives him the opportunity to continue pursuing a championship in an environment that he has become comfortable in. For the Clippers, they would be retaining one of the NBA's best 3 and D guards, and one who has been heralded as the team's heart and soul during his time in LA. The defensive performance that Beverley displayed during the playoffs eliminated any doubt surrounding his effectiveness at this stage of his career, and the numbers affirm that assertion.

While the details of such an extension are currently unknown, all indications point towards Patrick Beverley and the Clippers having mutual interest in extending their relationship this summer.