Paul George compares Ja Morant to Derrick Rose

Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players to watch in the NBA, and Paul George agrees.

"He's just fun to watch," George said. "There's no other explanation. He's so athletic, he's so gifted, he's so agile."

Morant just led the Memphis Grizzlies in an absolute scorching of the Clippers on Thursday night. It was the worst loss the Clippers suffered all season when both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George play, they trailed by as many as 30 points. Prior to this, their biggest deficit was 20 points against the Utah Jazz, and even then, the Clippers had a comeback. George is motivated for a revenge game on Friday night, but he still had nothing but praise for Morant.

"I could compare him to Derrick Rose with his explosiveness and shift his body and move his body in the air," George said.

Being compared to a former MVP is one of the highest praises Paul George could give Morant. The words themselves are coming from a 7x All-Star too. Ja Morant is only 20 years old, and he's already averaging a solid contribution this season: 19 points, 7.9 assists, and 3.2 rebounds. Derrick Rose was 22 years old when he won the MVP, averaging: 25 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds. When looking to the future of the league, Morant is an incredibly bright example that could be paving the way five years from now.

The Clippers get a chance for revenge against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, and Paul George is excited at the opportunity.