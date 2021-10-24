    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGamedaySI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Paul George Compares Ja Morant to MVP Derrick Rose

    Paul George Compares Ja Morant to MVP Derrick Rose

    Paul George had the highest praise for Ja Morant
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Ja Morant is going to be one of the future point guards of the NBA. He hasn't become an All-Star yet in his short three-year career, but Clippers All-Star Paul George has some very high faith in him.

    "He’s just explosive, electrifying," George said. "I’d compare him to like D-Rose. I guarded him my rookie year, the Indy-Chicago, and guarding Ja is very similar to how D-Rose was."

    Paul George parallels Morant to Rose because of his ability to change direction. It's something very few NBA players can do.

    "It was just how quick and his ability to change direction, move his body in-air," George said. "He made it tough for us. He put a lot of pressure on us."

    Both Morant and George had electrifying performances in their matchup on Saturday night. Morant had 28 points, 8 assists, and 2 rebounds. George had 41 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals. Unfortunately for George, he didn't get much help from his starting lineup and inevitably lost the game. Regardless, Paul George had nothing but good things to say about Ja Morant.

    "He’s just explosive," George said bout Morant. "He’s explosive. You know the direction he wants to go. He wants to go left, we knew that, but he’s just so good and so fast, he still gets to it." 

    The Clippers haven't started off their season the way they wanted to do. They've lost two nail-biter games from an inability to hit big shots in the clutch from behind. Their ability to fight back was a big moral victory, but moral victories mean nothing in the record books - Paul George knows that.

    "I'm happy we fought, but that can't be who we are - just be happy that we play hard. We gotta do our job, we gotta win games."

    USATSI_17017379_168384702_lowres
    News

    Paul George Compares Ja Morant to MVP Derrick Rose

    just now
    Grizzlies_Clippers_Basketball_17127
    News

    Memphis Grizzlies Defeat LA Clippers 120-114 Despite Masterpiece From Paul George

    1 hour ago
    1315568659
    News

    Game Preview: LA Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16893978_168384702_lowres
    News

    Nicolas Batum Available Against Grizzlies, Serge Ibaka Remains OUT

    Oct 22, 2021
    usa_today_16893451.0
    News

    Eric Bledsoe Compares Clippers to Former Team

    Oct 22, 2021
    90
    News

    Paul George Calls Steph Curry 'The Complete Package Offensively'

    Oct 22, 2021
    USATSI_17001056_168384702_lowres
    News

    Clippers Fall to Warriors After Spectacular Steph Curry Performance

    Oct 22, 2021
    GettyImages-1294975093-e1622308751999
    News

    Paul George Blasts Referees After Clippers Lose to Warriors

    Oct 22, 2021