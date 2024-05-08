Paul George Gives Massive Statement on Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards may be one of the greatest trash talkers in the league, but his ability to back it up is why so many of the NBA's all-time greats respect him – including Paul George.
On an episode of Podcast P, Paul George gave massive praise to Anthony Edwards and how he handled himself against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. George was one of the first to say that Edwards may be the face of the league sooner than people think.
“Anthony Edwards [is] going to have his time [getting old], so be careful what you wish for,” George said. “I heard him say he'll be the face of the league in about two, three years. I think maybe less than that. I just love his approach. I love his tenacity. He's challenging the peers at his age now and he's going at the veterans that spend 10 plus years in the game. So I love that.”
Seeing Edwards' banter to Kevin Durant during the NBA Playoffs brought a smile to George's face. To George, witnessing that moment was like witnessing a passing of the torch in real-time.
“I wish we could have heard that banter between those two. I love that moment of KD laughing it off because AE actually said KD was his GOAT. And so I'm sure for him that was a special moment to be able to match up with him in that playoff run against the Phoenix Suns. So it was dope, man. It was dope. I thought it was great for the league, it was great for basketball. It was kind of a passing of the torch from the young to the old or the old to the young I should say.”
If there's one thing that the 2024 NBA Playoffs have shown, it's that Anthony Edwards isn't going to be the face of the league in 2 or 3 years, he's the face now. Especially, if the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the second round.