October 2, 2021
Paul George Reveals Which Pacers Teammates He Still Talks To

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Paul George saw his rise to stardom happen in Indiana with the Pacers. His first All-Star appearances, playoff appearances, and marque moments came in a Pacers uniform. While some of the Indiana faithful may hold some animosity towards him, George says he still talks to several of his former teammates.

George addressed the media from training camp on Saturday morning, and amongst the many questions he answered was one about his Indiana days. When George was asked if he keeps in contact with any of his former Indiana Pacers teammates, he revealed that he still talks to Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert, David West, and George Hill.

The players George mentioned were all integral pieces to Indiana's deep playoff runs in 2013 and 2014 when the Pacers pushed the Miami Heat super-team to the brink of elimination. George's rise to stardom was really seen during that 2014 run when he dropped 37/6/6 on 54% shooting in a Game 5 win over the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

George spent seven seasons with the Indiana Pacers, making four All-Star appearances in those seven years. Each time he returns to Indiana, he is met by thundering boos; however, that has not deterred his play.

In his career, Paul George is averaging 25.9 PPG against the Indiana Pacers which is the most points he averages against any team in the NBA. This includes two separate performances of 36-points since joining the Clippers.

Many of Paul George's best NBA moments have come in an Indiana Pacers jersey, and while some fans may hold animosity towards him, his former teammates supposedly do not.

