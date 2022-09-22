Rate the Trade: Myles Turner to the LA Clippers

On Wednesday afternoon, The Athletic's Shams Charania gave an update on the potential Myles Turner and Buddy Hield to Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook trade. Charania stated that "The Lakers and Pacers did engage in some trade conversations this week and the Pacers' demand for two unprotected first-round picks… is just not appealing for the Lakers."

With the Lakers currently unwilling to send out the two first-round picks Indiana desires in exchange for their two coveted pieces, a deal between the two sides is unlikely. While Indiana's GM Chad Buchanan said on 1075 The Fan that Turner would begin the year with the Pacers, that seems likely to change by the trade deadline. If it does, could the LA Clippers get involved?

In a recent hypothetical trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, the Clippers acquire Myles Turner to bolster their starting lineup that already boasts Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While Buckley did not construct a hypethtcial package, Turner's $18M salary would require the Clippers to send back at least that much in any deal.

This leaves a Marcus Morris plus young player(s)/draft compensation package as the likeliest outcome in any deal that lands Myles Turner with the Clippers. Loaded on the wings while thin at center, the Clippers could theoretically afford to swap Morris for Turner; however, the idea of Myles Turner continues to remain better than the reality of Myles Turner.

Having played no more than 47 games the last two seasons, Turner's availability would be a concern for a Clippers team that already has several players with recent health issues. Touted as a stretch-big, Turner has shot just 33% from deep the last two seasons, while providing much less on the boards than would be expected of a 6'11" center.

If the Clippers are looking to for an upgrade up front, other options outside of Myles Turner would make more sense with their current roster construction.

