Realistic Center Targets For The LA Clippers This Summer

Many around the league rightfully agree that the LA Clippers, as constructed, are a top-tier title contender when fully healthy. Because of this, the team could decide to simply run it back with the same roster next season and hope for better health fortune. While few would disagree with that decision, there are always opportunities to improve on the margins. With limited financial flexibility, who should the Clippers target this summer in order to upgrade their roster?

Clippers Free Agents

To begin, the LA Clippers have some of their own free agents to make decisions on. Both Robert Covington and Isaiah Hartenstein are unrestricted free agents, and having proven their worth in significant roles on the Clippers last season, both will likely draw interest across the league.

With Covington's bird rights, the Clippers could exceed the cap in order to retain his services. The veteran forward expressed his desire to return to the team, and should certainly be a top priority for the Clippers this offseason. Assuming the Clippers do retain Covington, the Hartenstein situation becomes a bit more complicated.

While very useful at times during the regular season, Isaiah Hartenstein regressed a bit during the second half, and was essentially unplayable in the two play-in games. While this is less of an indictment on Hartenstein, and more of a testament to how difficult it is for traditional centers to have success in a playoff setting, it does raise questions for how much the Clippers would be willing to spend to retain the big man.

Often opting to go small, especially in big games, the Clippers may be unwilling to match what Hartenstein could command on the open market. Assuming both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are healthy and available next season, there is an even increased ability for the Clippers to thrive with small lineups, further complicating the decision surrounding Hartenstein. Should he go elsewhere, who could the Clippers realistically target to take his spot?

Centers

The centers set to enter free agency this offseason range from well out of the Clippers' price range, to unlikely to help even in a limited role. For the sake of a team strapped for cash, still looking to win games, the goal is something in the middle.

Big men like Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins, and Andre Drummond, who were once All-Stars but are now serviceable bench bigs, are each set to hit free agency this summer. While any team who relies on either of these three players for extensive minutes is likely not in a good spot, a small role off the bench for a team who often opts to go small anyways, is likely an ideal role.

Appearing in 60 games for the Lakers last season, Dwight Howard put up 6.2 PPG and 5.9 RPG in 16.2 minutes per contest. While he had his ups and downs on a predominately awful Lakers team, he did flash some signs of usefulness in a limited role.

For DeMarcus Cousins, the one-time Clipper experienced a bit of a revival with the Denver Nuggets this postseason, giving the team some quality minutes off the bench vs. the Golden State Warriors. In that series, Boogie averaged 10.6 PPG in just 11.4 MPG, playing a very similar role to the one he had with the Clippers. While his one-dimensional nature as an opportunistic scorer against opposing team's backup bigs is not always serviceable, it does provide some utility for a team looking to add depth up front.

As for Andre Drummond, the veteran big man is probably the most unique center set to hit the open market this summer. Arguably still the best rebounding big man in the league, Drummond's game has significant flaws that were exploited in Brooklyn's early exit this postseason. In a limited role off the bench, Drummond can still provide utility as a rebounder and shot blocker, but the former All-Star has never averaged less than the career-low 19.7 MPG he played this season. If the Clippers were to pursue his services, it would likely be for a much smaller role and salary than he could get elsewhere.

What Now?

With none of the aforementioned traditional bigs being ideal fits for the Clippers, what should they do if Isaiah Hartenstein does indeed walk? As evident by the list of available bigs already analyzed, the Clippers' best avenues to bolstering their front court could come via trade.

While some have suggested a blockbuster deal for Rudy Gobert, the logistics are pretty unrealistic given the Clippers' lack of assets. One target that could make more sense, given the positioning of both teams, is Brooklyn Nets' big man Nicolas Claxton.

After a solid 2021-22 campaign, despite his struggles from the free-throw line in the playoffs, Claxton has likely earned himself a solid pay day. While the Clippers would be unable to sign him outright, due to their lack of cap space, a sign and trade with the Nets could be in the cards.

A massive flaw for the Brooklyn Nets during the postseason was their lack of wing depth. Lacking players who could shoot the three while also holding their own on the defensive end was largely what led to their first-round sweep. With the Clippers reportedly being expected to shop Marcus Morris this summer, could the veteran forward be a target for Brooklyn?

Morris is owed roughly $17M for each of the next two seasons, making his contract a key piece in any trade that brings back something significant for the Clippers. While perhaps not quite worth his current salary, Morris does still have utility for a team like the Nets. At 6'8", Morris has averaged 13.7 PPG while knocking down 40.8% of his threes since coming to the Clippers.

While a Claxton for Morris swap may not be all it takes to get this deal done, both sides have additional pieces that could be enticing to the other. Assuming those two are the centerpieces of this deal, the logic exists for both sides. The Clippers get a versatile big, who can help alleviate their rebounding issues while still offering a switch-ability on the perimeter, and Brooklyn gets a shot-making wing who can help alleviate some of the offensive burden off Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While there is no ideal answer for how the Clippers will approach their front court this summer, the front office has proven an ability to hit on the margins, which is key for any team trying to contend for a championship.