Reggie Jackson Addresses John Wall's Contract Comments

Nick Wass/AP

LA Clippers teammates Reggie Jackson and John Wall have no issues
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

While seeking a new contract in 2015, then Washington Wizards star John Wall took an indirect shot at Reggie Jackson when discussing contract details.

"People talk about me getting $80 million, now you got people getting $85 million that haven't made the All-Star [Game] or anything like that," Wall said. "I guess they came in at the right time. That new CBA kicked in and they're good now. Reggie Jackson gets five years, $80 million. I'm getting the same as Reggie Jackson."

Those comments have understandably resurfaced with Wall joining Reggie on the LA Clippers; however, there are no hard feelings between the two point guards. When asked about his 2015 comments, Wall said, "Me and Reggie been cool, since watching him workout with Paul George, we didn't have a problem about that. We've always been cool, that's way in the past. We even talked about it when it came out... I just said it, but it's no hard feelings about it. No love lost between us. We're teammates, call each other a brotherhood, is what it is. I know people are gonna bring it up and try to get something out of it, but it's nothing there to be found."

Reggie Jackson was recently asked about these comments in an exclusive interview with Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, and said, "It's not really that big of a deal. We're teammates [now]. We were young, it was a comment. He probably used it as a flame to play when you're younger, but it's been all welcome from both parties since he's gotten here. We're just all about doing something special."

