Star Player Ruled OUT for Clippers-Timberwolves
The LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves enter play on Friday heading in two different directions. At 12-8 on the season, the Clippers have won six of their last seven games. As for the Timberwolves, they are just 8-10 and riding a four-game losing streak.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was open after the team’s latest loss, stating some of the major issues that have plague them thus far. It seems like he and his teammates will come out prepared to turn things around on Friday against a surging Clippers team.
The Clippers will again be without their leading scorer in this game, as Norman Powell has been ruled out with a left hamstring strain. Averaging a team-high 23.3 points per game, Powell has missed the last five games with this hamstring injury he suffered in a win over the Golden State Warriors.
One of the most efficient scorers in the NBA this season, Powell is converting on 49.0% of his field goal attempts and 48.7% of his three-point attempts. Getting an increased opportunity this season in the departure of Paul George and injury absence of Kawhi Leonard, Powell has been fantastic for Clippers.
The Clippers have done well in Powell’s absence, having won four of the five games he has missed. They will have a real challenge in Minnesota on Friday, as the Timberwolves are more talented than their record would suggest.
