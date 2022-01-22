Steph Curry on Game-Winning Shot: 'About Time I Made One'

The Golden State Warriors avoided what would have been two consecutive bad losses, avenging their loss to the Indiana Pacers with a win over the Houston Rockets. Steph Curry struggled with his shot again in this game, but when it mattered most, he came through. With 5.1 seconds on the clock, and the game tied, Curry hit a step-back jumper at the buzzer for the win. It was his first career game-winning buzzer beater, and he was excited about it after the game.

"It's about time I made one. That's my first one," Steph said before letting out a celebratory scream. "We've had a long 48 hours, and these last three weeks have been tough. We're sticking together, and that's the biggest thing for us. Just communicate, understand what we're trying to accomplish, how we're trying to win, how we're trying to play, and let the rest take care of itself with our competitiveness and our energy," Steph added.

Steph Curry was just 5/20 from the field before that game-winner, but he put all of that behind him to make the biggest shot of the game. He and his teammates seemed relieved to come away with a win, after they have struggled to perform the way they expect to as of late. Perhaps a win like this is what they all need to get back on track.

Related Articles

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on James Wiseman

Charles Barkley Blasts Lakers For Blaming Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel

Injury Update: Draymond Green Not Expected to Get Surgery