Steve Ballmer and Jerry West Attend Draft Combine

The LA Clippers do not currently own a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, with their first-rounder going to OKC as part of the Paul George trade; however, the organization is still remaining diligent in the draft process. On Friday afternoon, the Clippers shared on Twitter that Steve Ballmer, Jerry West, and Lawrence Frank were in attendance at the NBA Draft combine, scouting the league's next young talent:

While the Clippers do not have a first-round pick in this year's draft, the team has shown an ability in recent years to find contributors in the late stages. Terance Mann was selected 48th overall, Brandon Boston Jr. was selected 51st overall, and Amir Coffey went un-drafted. The Clippers, despite some of their egregious first-round misses, have been able to draft competence later than it's typically found.

The Clippers will have the 43rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft, and will look to either deal that pick or use it on another potential contributor. While late picks rarely get legitimate minutes on title contenders, injuries forced the Clippers to go deep into their bench last year, making every roster spot valuable. With their G-League affiliate frequently being competitive as well, the Clippers have the option to develop young talent with the Agua Caliente Clippers as well.

With the savvy of Lawrence Frank, the wisdom of Jerry West, and the ambition of Steve Ballmer, those three franchise leaders are already starting to prepare for this upcoming season, starting with the draft.

