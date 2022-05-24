Skip to main content
Steve Ballmer and Jerry West Attend Draft Combine

Steve Ballmer and Jerry West Attend Draft Combine

The LA Clippers do not have a first-round pick, but their FO is remaining diligent

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE, via Getty Images

The LA Clippers do not have a first-round pick, but their FO is remaining diligent

The LA Clippers do not currently own a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, with their first-rounder going to OKC as part of the Paul George trade; however, the organization is still remaining diligent in the draft process. On Friday afternoon, the Clippers shared on Twitter that Steve Ballmer, Jerry West, and Lawrence Frank were in attendance at the NBA Draft combine, scouting the league's next young talent:

While the Clippers do not have a first-round pick in this year's draft, the team has shown an ability in recent years to find contributors in the late stages. Terance Mann was selected 48th overall, Brandon Boston Jr. was selected 51st overall, and Amir Coffey went un-drafted. The Clippers, despite some of their egregious first-round misses, have been able to draft competence later than it's typically found.

The Clippers will have the 43rd pick in the 2022 NBA draft, and will look to either deal that pick or use it on another potential contributor. While late picks rarely get legitimate minutes on title contenders, injuries forced the Clippers to go deep into their bench last year, making every roster spot valuable. With their G-League affiliate frequently being competitive as well, the Clippers have the option to develop young talent with the Agua Caliente Clippers as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the savvy of Lawrence Frank, the wisdom of Jerry West, and the ambition of Steve Ballmer, those three franchise leaders are already starting to prepare for this upcoming season, starting with the draft.

Patrick Beverley Blasts Idea That Chris Paul 'Deserves' a Ring

Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

usa_today_10664025.0
News

Marcus Morris Reacts to Marcus Smart's Game 2 Performance

By Joey LinnMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18129178_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Fires Back at Danny Green

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 19, 2022
IMG_3481
News

Watch: Kawhi Leonard and Jack Harlow Drop New Video

By Joey LinnMay 18, 2022
Feb 19, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (21) takes the ball down court in the first half of the game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Patrick Beverley Shares High Praise For LA Clippers

By Joey LinnMay 17, 2022
merlin_65694511
News

Damian Lillard Blasts Patrick Beverley's Chris Paul Comments

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
pat-beverley-chris-paul-062821-getty-ftr_1em7wuxrhrp941mzzscqj2u7si
News

Patrick Beverley Blasts Idea That Chris Paul 'Deserves' a Ring

By Joey LinnMay 16, 2022
USATSI_16320900_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Mocks Chris Paul's Reported Quad Injury

By Farbod EsnaashariMay 16, 2022
Grant-Williams-scaled-e1646077478590
News

Grant Williams Joins Steph Curry and Marcus Morris on Exclusive List

By Joey LinnMay 15, 2022