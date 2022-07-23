Skip to main content
Steve Ballmer Jokes About Chris Paul's Secret Tunnel Attack

AP Photo

The Intuit Dome will not have any secret tunnel access for LA Clippers opponents
NBA fans certainly remember the infamous "Tunnel Game" between the LA Clippers and Houston Rockets. After Blake Griffin and the Clippers defeated their former point guard Chris Paul in a heated contest that contained multiple technical fouls and ejections, Paul led a group of Rockets players through a "secret tunnel" to confront the Clippers in their locker room.

The incident became a viral talking point on Twitter, and still receives occasional mentions to this day. The most recent reference to the "Tunnel Game" came from Steve Ballmer, who joked about it when touring the site of what will be the Intuit Dome. 

Having just completed the concrete frame for their new arena set to open in 2024, the LA Clippers hosted a celebration at the Intuit Dome for construction workers to be celebrated while Steve Ballmer gave an update on the progress. ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk took a walk with Ballmer around the site, and got some inside access into the arena's details, including its lack of secret tunnels.

"Locker rooms here, practice courts are back that way," Ballmer said. "Lets just say, as you know, there are back halls at Staples [Center] between visitors [and the home team]. Ya, we don't want that. I'm just gonna say that. We don't want any back hallways."

Ballmer's joke about the infamous tunnel incident was also an opportunity to shed light on one of the many ways in which the Intuit Dome will be superior to the recently renamed Crypto.com Arena.

