Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Steve Kerr Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Steph Curry's Slump

    Steve Kerr Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Steph Curry's Slump

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not worried about Steph Curry's shooting slump

    Michael Gonzales | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not worried about Steph Curry's shooting slump

    Steph Curry is amidst the worst shooting slump of his career, shooting just 37.9% from the field over his last 15 games. After scoring just nine points on 3/17 shooting in Golden State's win over Miami on Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his superstar's shooting slump. Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports reported that Kerr said, "He's obviously the greatest shooter of all time, but it happens. I've been around some of the great players of all-time in my life, in my blessed basketball existence, and I've seen it with everybody. Every great player has tough nights, it's just part of it."

    Rather than insinuating some underlying issue, or some real cause for concern, coach Kerr instead emphasized that all of the NBA's greats have gone through slumps. While Curry's shooting struggles are certainly uncharacteristic, and more prolonged than many would have expected, his head coach isn't worried.

    Coach Kerr also reiterated the fact that even amidst Steph Curry's shooting slump, his mere existence on the court allows the Warriors to dominate offensively. Kerr said that "In order to get a high assist total, you need the first domino to fall, and Steph is always drawing two. Once you get two defenders on the ball, and it's four on three on the backside, then it's pretty easy from there. It's just move the ball and keep moving until somebody is open. Steph is the key in terms of getting the defense to react, and then everybody does a great job from there."

    Read More

    For the Warriors, while they of course want their best player to snap out of his shooting slump, they are continuing to win games while Steph Curry struggles. This was not happening last season, and is another testament to just how dangerous this team can be.

    Clippers Rookie Has Hilarious Reaction to Missed Final Shot

    Report: Clippers Unsure If or When Paul George Will Return From Injury

    Jerry West Answers Question About Kawhi Leonard Returning From Injury This Season

    nqpu6jqyuhwanxbiq6cx
    News

    Steve Kerr Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Steph Curry's Slump

    44 seconds ago
    getty-images-1237528068
    News

    Anthony Edwards Says Timberwolves Wanted to Beat Clippers For Patrick Beverley

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17179190_168390270_lowres
    News

    Patrick Beverley Felt 'Unappreciated' on Clippers

    18 hours ago
    Timberwolves_Clippers_Basketball__1_
    News

    Game Recap: Minnesota Timberwolves Defeat LA Clippers 122-104

    18 hours ago
    https---prod.static9.net.au-fs-c0a16a1c-d0da-4584-981f-be58a67b0ba6
    News

    Nikola Jokic Calls Steph Curry Most Impressive Player in NBA

    Jan 3, 2022
    sr-wolves-clippers_0
    News

    Injury Report: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

    Jan 2, 2022
    USATSI_17162736_168390270_lowres
    News

    Timberwolves Don't Anticipate Karl-Anthony Towns & Russell Playing Against Clippers

    Jan 2, 2022
    draymond-green-warmup-iso
    News

    Injury Report: Draymond Green Clears Protocols, Expected to Play Against Heat

    Jan 2, 2022