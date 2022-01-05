Steve Kerr Reveals Why He Isn't Worried About Steph Curry's Slump

Steph Curry is amidst the worst shooting slump of his career, shooting just 37.9% from the field over his last 15 games. After scoring just nine points on 3/17 shooting in Golden State's win over Miami on Monday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about his superstar's shooting slump. Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports reported that Kerr said, "He's obviously the greatest shooter of all time, but it happens. I've been around some of the great players of all-time in my life, in my blessed basketball existence, and I've seen it with everybody. Every great player has tough nights, it's just part of it."

Rather than insinuating some underlying issue, or some real cause for concern, coach Kerr instead emphasized that all of the NBA's greats have gone through slumps. While Curry's shooting struggles are certainly uncharacteristic, and more prolonged than many would have expected, his head coach isn't worried.

Coach Kerr also reiterated the fact that even amidst Steph Curry's shooting slump, his mere existence on the court allows the Warriors to dominate offensively. Kerr said that "In order to get a high assist total, you need the first domino to fall, and Steph is always drawing two. Once you get two defenders on the ball, and it's four on three on the backside, then it's pretty easy from there. It's just move the ball and keep moving until somebody is open. Steph is the key in terms of getting the defense to react, and then everybody does a great job from there."

For the Warriors, while they of course want their best player to snap out of his shooting slump, they are continuing to win games while Steph Curry struggles. This was not happening last season, and is another testament to just how dangerous this team can be.

