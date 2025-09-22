Three Potential Trade Destinations for Kawhi Leonard Amid Aspiration Allegations
As the LA Clippers continue to navigate a tumultuous offseason, rumblings about Kawhi Leonard's future have begun to take center stage.
An ongoing NBA investigation into a suspicious brand deal between Leonard and now-defunct environmental start-up Aspiration brought about potential punishments for the Steve Ballmer-owned franchise, including — at worst — voiding Leonard's contract.
While a decision is not expected until after the NBA All-Star Break, the likelihood of such retribution is slim. That said, LA could opt to take a different route with the star via trade.
Not many teams would be clamoring for an aging star with a troubling injury history, but given Leonard's potential when healthy, finding a suitable trade partner isn't out of the realm of possibility.
Here are a couple of options:
1. Clippers Give Heat Butler Replacement
Miami Heat Receives: Kawhi Leonard
LA Clippers Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, Nikola Jović, 2029 First
It goes without saying that Miami, in this scenario, would have to sell out on its current roster. Since losing Jimmy Butler III to the Warriors at February's NBA Trade Deadline, the Heat managed to make the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 8 seed.
Granted, a sweep at the hands of the Cavaliers isn't grounds for optimism, but Miami didn't look incapable without Butler, who led the team for five seasons before demanding a trade. In this deal, the Heat receive a Butler-esque player with still a few more seasons of impactful basketball, should he remain healthy.
Dealing a recently acquired Wiggins isn't a "no-brainer," but should the Heat be looking for a slight upgrade next to Bam Adebayo, perhaps Leonard isn't such an outlandish idea.
2. Bulls Finally Take Risk
Chicago Bulls Receive: Kawhi Leonard, 2028, 2029 Second Round Picks
LA Clippers Receive: Coby White, Zach Collins, Patrick Williams, 2027, 2029 First Round Picks
As it tends to go in Chicago, Artūras Karnišovas asked the fanbase for patience after the Bulls failed to make the playoffs for the third straight season — they've only gone twice in 10 seasons.
That materialized in a standoff with star point guard Josh Giddey that eventually resulted in a four-year, $100 million deal for the Australian native. Giddey now leads the team in average annual salary, leaving Chicago with decisions to make regarding its other key pieces in Patrick Williams, Coby White, and Ayo Dosunmo.
This deal gets two of those contracts off the Bulls' books while adding a capable star in Leonard. A pair of second-round picks doesn't much move the needle, but Chicago would be banking on a few years of healthy Leonard to pair with Giddey and its other young star, Matas Buzelis.
3. Pistons Make Unlikely Swing
Detroit Pistons Receive: Kawhi Leonard, Kris Dunn
LA Clippers Receive: Tobias Harris, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland II, 2027 First Round Pick
Given their recent playoff push, the Pistons aren't in any rush to shake up the roster, but if Leonard continues to play healthy basketball with the season back underway, they could consider making a big swing to add immediate talent.
Harris was a standout performer in the team's playoff series against the New York Knicks, which gives him added value in any potential deal. Paired with Stewart and Holland, the Pistons could justify adding Leonard to an already impressive roster, and add a marginal player at the same time in Dunn.
Detroit isn't likely to make this kind of move, but its recent success does serve as an intriguing destination for several stars across the league.