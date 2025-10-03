All Clippers

Ty Lue Creating Critical James Harden Plan to Ensure Clippers' Success

The LA Clippers have to make sure they monitor James Harden's workload

Jared Knobloch

Apr 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game two of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Clippers won 50 games last season and though they lost in the first round to the Denver Nuggets, many people wrote them off early due to Kawhi Leonard missing a large chunk of the season. One of the main reasons for their winning record -- James Harden.

Harden kept the team afloat, averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. The Clippers were able to go 24-21 while Kawhi sat, which doesn't sound like much of anything, but when a team's best player is not playing, it means a great deal to still have an above .500 record.

Harden didn't do it alone, though; he had the help of players who also grew tremendously in Ivica Zubac and Norman Powell. They'll have even more help this year, with the acquisitions of John Collins, Bradley Beal, and Brook Lopez.

That means Harden won't have to have such a high workload, and head coach Ty Lue has developed an idea for that.

Ty Lue's Plan For James Harden

Lue spoke about the obviousness of utilizing Harden a large amount last season, and noted that it's something the Clippers want to reduce and not have to do this season. He also acknowledged the reality that with a player like Harden, sometimes high usage games are inevitable.

"There's going to be games where he has to do that, but I think the last 25 games of the season when Kawhi came back, I think we were No. 2 in offense and No. 1 in defense," said Lue.

May 3, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) prepares to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game seven of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"We'll be able to score the basketball when everyone is healthy and things are clicking on all cylinders. So we don't want James to have to go out every single night and have to do every single thing he did last year for us.”

According to Tomer Azerly of Clutch Points, Harden had a usage rate of 28.6 percent, which ranked 10th among players who played at least 60 games last season. But only Harden and LeBron James were ranked in the top 10 that were 35 years or older.

Lue will definitely want to get that number down, especially with the options they have this season. This roster is much less linear than last year's, which is a positive thing.

Apr 26, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) guards Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This would give Harden the chance to rest more and save him for what the Clippers really have their eye on -- the NBA Playoffs.

