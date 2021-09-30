Ty Lue Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard's Rehab

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue revealed on media day that Kawhi Leonard will not travel with the team to start the season while he rehabs his ACL injury; however, Lue confirmed Wednesday morning that Leonard is indeed with the team during training camp.

The Clippers are holding their training camp at San Diego State University, where Kawhi Leonard attended college. Leonard, who has a known affinity for San Diego, is reportedly there with the team rehabbing his injury. When asked if Leonard was with the team in San Diego, coach Lue confirmed that he is indeed at training camp rehabbing with the team.

While some speculated that the team's trip to San Diego for training camp was Kawhi's call, coach Ty Lue actually took credit for the decision. When asked how the team ended up at SDSU for training camp, Lue said, "I wanted to come here." He shared a laugh with the media who clearly understood his desire to spend some time in one of California's nicest cities.

While there is no clear timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return, he indicated on media day that he hopes to return at some point this season. When asked about why he chose to sign a long-term deal with the Clippers, rather than a 1+1, Kawhi said, "I wanted to secure some money, and I wanted to be able to come back if I was able to this year. If I would have took the one and one, I probably would have not played just to be cautious and opted out and took a five-year."

Kawhi's response indicates a clear desire to play this year. According to Ty Lue, that process has begun with rehab in San Diego.

Related Articles

Kawhi Leonard Breaks Silence on Re-Signing With LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard Addresses Return Date From Injury

Serge Ibaka Provides Update on Back Injury