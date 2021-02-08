Ty Lue says Patrick Beverley is 'feeling better' and practicing on the court

There's no timetable on Patrick Beverley's return, but he's at least starting to practice on the court.

The Clippers are shorthanded at a horrible time, and they need all the help they can get. Paul George is out with a bone edema, and while he's day-to-day, there is no timetable on his return. His return depends entirely on the swelling. Meanwhile, Patrick Beverley has been out with knee soreness since January 24 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The positive news about Beverley is that he's actually starting to practice on the court. Clippers head coach Ty Lue says there's still no timetable on Beverley's return, but that he's "feeling better."

These next five games will be very important for the Clippers and their quest for the first seed. Here are the next five games for the Clippers, Lakers, and Jazz:

Clippers: Wolves, Bulls, Cavs, Jazz Jazz

Lakers: Thunder, Thunder, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Wolves

Jazz: Celtics, Bucks, Heat, Clippers, Clippers

It's early to call a game must-win, but if the Clippers lose these next three games before facing the Jazz, their quest for the first seed is done. With that being said, the Clippers just haven't been lucky with health and injuries this season. Kawhi Leonard randomly starts the season with a scratch on his lip causing him to miss games, then both he and Paul George deal with contact tracing, then Paul George randomly gets a bone edema.

It honestly may be better for the mental health of Clipper fans to forsake the top two seeds at this point. Regardless, the Clippers desperately need Paul George or Patrick Beverley right now.