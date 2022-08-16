Skip to main content
Video: Paul George Scrimmages With Patrick Beverley and Pascal Siakam

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Video: Paul George Scrimmages With Patrick Beverley and Pascal Siakam

LA Clippers F Paul George, Toronto Raptors F Pascal Siakam, and Utah Jazz G Patrick Beverley all trained together
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It is that time of the offseason where teammates and opponents get together for summer workouts. During a private run with NBA coach Rico Hines, LA Clippers star Paul George was seen getting work in with former teammate Patrick Beverley, and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.

George has been active this summer after having his season shortened last year due to injuries and league protocols. These summer scrimmages are a great way to get game-like action against and with NBA players, especially outside of team-organized practices.

With a fully healthy offseason to train and improve his game, Paul George will have an opportunity to start the year off right with the Clippers. He got off to an incredible start last year, but was sidelined by Christmas with a tear in his shooting elbow. With that injury behind him, and his running mate Kawhi Leonard set to return, the sky is the limit for George and the Clippers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The full NBA schedule is set to release on Wednesday, but the Clippers' first game has already been announced, and it will come against the Lakers on October 20th. While the Lakers do not project to be in the same tier as the Clippers next season, it will be a competitive environment to begin the season, as these two teams always draw significant attention.

While fans wait for the season to begin, they can enjoy some offseason highlights from Paul George and others across the league.

Clippers Player: Steph Curry is Top-10 All-Time

Exclusive: Austin Reaves Opens up About Clippers vs. Lakers Rivalry

Norman Powell Opens up About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

USATSI_16349591_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Gives Emotional Speech With Paul George and Pascal Siakam

By Farbod Esnaashari34 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lakers Legend Calls Kawhi and Paul George 'Grown Man' Version of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

By Joey Linn20 hours ago
USATSI_18150194_168390270_lowres
News

Dr. J Says Kawhi Leonard is 'Absolutely' his Favorite Player in the NBA

By Farbod Esnaashari21 hours ago
1236039545.0
News

Andre Iguodala Shares High Praise For Paul George

By Joey LinnAug 15, 2022 2:21 PM EDT
lebron-paul-george-lakers-clippers
News

First Clippers vs. Lakers Matchup of 2022-23 Season Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 14, 2022 5:56 PM EDT
john-wall-getty
News

John Wall Completes Incredible Community Effort

By Joey LinnAug 13, 2022 9:27 PM EDT
925cf-16422478762007-1920
News

Paul George Reacts to Dejounte Murray vs. Paolo Banchero Beef

By Joey LinnAug 12, 2022 10:44 PM EDT
USATSI_18034073_168390270_lowres
News

Norman Powell Reveals Biggest Regret With Clippers

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 12, 2022 8:49 PM EDT