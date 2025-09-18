What To Know From Pablo Torre's Latest Episode On The Clippers' Allegations?
Coming off an impressive 50-win season, where many expected the Los Angeles Clippers to be a lottery team, they decided to build upon their current core and form themselves into legit title contenders in the Western Conference. This offseason, the Clippers brought in John Collins, Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul to add to an already strong rotation.
While James Harden is coming off an All-NBA season and will certainly be a determining factor in the Clippers' success next year, a lot of the weight falls on the shoulders of Kawhi Leonard. A proven playoff performer and two-way talent, the attention Leonard has received as of late hasn't been about his play, but rather the ongoing investigation into him and the Clippers.
As was broken at the beginning of September, investigative journalist Pablo Torre unearthed details regarding an endorsement deal Leonard received from former Clippers team sponsor Aspiration. Due to investments from owner Steve Ballmer, it is being pitched as a way the Clippers circumvented the salary cap to pay Leonard under the table.
Since the news broke, numerous reports and opinions have been shared throughout the NBA community, with potential punishments being discussed, and even Ballmer coming forth to welcome an investigation. On Thursday, Torre continued on with his investigation, releasing a new episode of his show, Pablo Torre Finds Out, providing new evidence to the case.
What To Know About Torre's Latest Episode?
Even though the NBA's investigation into Leonard and the Clippers could take till after the All-Star break for a verdict to be made, Torre continues to release and find evidence that proves his point.
In this latest episode, one of the major focuses was on a $21 million payment from the Clippers to Aspiration, which was sent as payment for carbon credits. As shared by Torre, Aspiration was charging $1 per tree, when in fact that's five to ten times what it costs to plant a tree. Therefore, Aspiration would be able to use the margin to pay Leonard.
The $21 million payment from the Clippers to Aspiration came just two weeks before Leonard's first payment on his no-show deal. Additionally, an anonymous source, who is only described as a former Aspiration employee in the finance department, said paying Leonard with the margin on the carbon credits is exactly what the company was doing.
Furthermore, in the episode, Torre revealed that over 18 months, the Clippers sent $118 million to Aspiration, whether that was through investments or carbon credit purchases.
The investments from Ballmer and minority owner Dennis Wong totaled $62 million, while the carbon credit purchases amounted to the other $56 million.
Lastly, another key detail revealed was that Ballmer's last investment, which was $10 million on March 9th, came with just 14 games in the Clippers' 2022-23 season. Given that the Clippers released a statement that their partnership with Aspiration ended during the 2022-23 season, an end-of-season investment from Ballmer definitely raises eyebrows.