Will A Healthy Kawhi Leonard Make The Clippers Legit Contenders?
On January 4th, 2025, the Los Angeles Clippers had a record of 24-21. James Harden was playing like an All-Star, while Norman Powell was enjoying the best season of his career alongside him. Ivica Zubac was emerging as one of the top centers in the NBA, and the team's role players contributed to making the Clippers one of the best defensive teams in the league.
But, there was one omission: Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard was rehabbing his offseason knee procedure that stemmed from inflammation going back to late in the 2024 season, with no clear timetable for a return.
What made the Clippers wait longer than expected was their overperformance, becoming one of the most surprising teams in the NBA, holding their own without their best player, Leonard.
Leonard Returns With a Vengeance
When Kawhi Leonard did return, he was close to the prime version of himself that made him such a two-way threat.
The Clippers went on a massive run to end the season, winning 18 of their last 21 games and solidifying the fifth seed in the Western Conference, with Leonard at the forefront of their success.
Kawhi, looking spry and healthier as the season went on, averaged 21.5 points per game on an impressive 49.8 percent from the field and an incredible 41.1 percent from three-point range in only 37 games played.
"Playoff Kawhi" Makes His Presence Felt
Having a healthy Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs is like having one of the best players in the league for two months.
While the Clippers did push the Nuggets to seven games, they ultimately lost, but Leonard's mastery was once again on display.
He upped his regular-season numbers to 25 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on 53.7 percent from the field in the seven games against Denver, including a masterful 39-point performance in Game 2 of the first-round series.
Can the Clippers Become Title Contenders?
This is the first fully healthy offseason that Kawhi Leonard has had in quite some time. After rehabbing knee injuries and surgeries over the past three to four years, he is finally able to focus on basketball and improving his health.
That could be huge for the Clippers.
In the offseason, Los Angeles' front office went to work, improving their backup center position from Ben Simmons to Brook Lopez, getting one of the most underrated forwards in the league in John Collins, and bringing in Bradley Beal to take Norman Powell's role as he was sent to the Miami Heat in the Collins trade.
The cherry on top was the return of Chris Paul to Los Angeles to be the backup point guard for a team that struggled with secondary ball handling all year in the 2024-25 season.
There is no doubt that the Clippers can be legitimate title contenders in the upcoming season with a healthy Kawhi Leonard leading the way.
In fact, having the depth that the Clippers have now can only benefit Leonard and his running mate, James Harden, in the long run.
The regular season is a grind, and it wore down the two stars in Denver, but with valuable added depth, they can be comfortable resting periodically throughout the season.
The Thunder, Rockets, and Nuggets might be younger, with highly talented rosters, but the older group of the Clippers is hungry for their first title.
Related Articles
Chris Paul Explains 'Unfinished Business' With 11x NBA All-Star
11x NBA All-Star James Harden Receives Cruel Prediction
Chris Paul Listed Higher Than Pair of MVPs in Controversial Ranking