3 Potential Clippers Trade Targets to Watch in 2nd Round of NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Clippers fell short of an NBA playoff berth this season despite an impressive turnaround. The organization will enter some murky waters this offseason, as they aim to make the Clippers a contender. Several players' futures in LA are unclear, including All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard.

While the Clippers aren't in the postseason, the playoffs are still worth monitoring for fans. The Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves are the remaining teams left in the Western Conference.

In the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Philadelphia 76ers are still alive. Here are three names to watch as potential trade targets for LA.

Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves

Naz Reid agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal with the Timberwolves last offseason. He's been in Minnesota for the entire duration of his six-year career and has made a name for himself in a reserve role. Reid won the 6th Man of the Year award in the 2023-24 season.

Reid's shooting numbers took a slight dip this year, averaging 13.6 points per game and shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc. However, he's been a consistent producer in the postseason. He's an integral part of Minnesota's operation, and the odds of him being moved may seem unlikely.

However, the Timberwolves don't have much financial flexibility, and LA could make a decent offer to acquire one of the best shooting bigs in the league to fill their big hole at center.

Luke Kornet, San Antonio Spurs

Luke Kornet joined the San Antonio Spurs after a few solid seasons with the Celtics. He's been in a backup center role this year but hasn't seen much playing time in the playoffs. However, he played 30 minutes in San Antonio's Game 3 win over the Portland Trail Blazers due to Victor Wembenyama's injury.

Kornet turned in 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. In games that he's started, Kornet has been a productive center and would certainly be an upgrade with LA.

He would be moved to a starter role and could thrive alongside Leonard and Darius Garland. Kornet would be worth a look if he becomes available.

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart would be a risky player to pursue given his on-court antics. He received a seven-game suspension in February after being involved in a physical altercation. Stewart has been suspended five times during his six-year career.

This season, the 24-year-old center is averaging 10 points, five rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game. If the Pistons come up short in the playoffs, Stewart may be one of the trade chips to get moved so that they can bring in more offensive firepower. His defense could be a valuable asset in Ty Lue's system with the Clippers.

It wouldn't be the splashy move that fans are looking for, but Stewart would bring depth to a position that is sorely lacking entering the offseason.