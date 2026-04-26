Clippers' Trade Deadline Mistake Made Obvious in Minnesota's Upset Win Over Nuggets

Clippers fans are unfortunately watching the 2026 NBA Playoffs from their couch. Despite a miraculous in-season turnaround, the Los Angeles Clippers weren't able to make the playoffs, much to the disappointment of their fanbase. This is especially painful considering that things could have gone a different way if it weren't for the Clippers' trade deadline decisions.

The shocking Ivica Zubac and James Harden trades aside, the Clippers could have still fielded a more competitive team down the stretch. Yes, the offers from the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers were too good to turn down, and they put the Clippers in a much better position for the future. Perhaps the Clippers never stood a chance to be a solid playoff team this season once they traded Zu and Harden.

At the same time, the front office could have given the Clippers a better shot for this season, but didn't make any more aggressive moves to chase the playoffs. Not bringing in another center was obviously a big mistake, as the Clippers only had Brook Lopez to rely on down the stretch. An equally significant but under-the-radar mistake was not bringing in a backup point guard behind Darius Garland.

1st Round of Playoffs Is a Reminder of Clippers' Trade Deadline Blunder

How big a missed opportunity this was was made painfully obvious in the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets. Ayo Dosunmu, who was acquired by the Wolves at the trade deadline, carried his team to victory with 43 points on 13/17 shooting from the field, after Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards exited the game in the first half.

Dosunmu could have easily been a Clipper at the deadline. Minnesota acquired him in February in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller, and four second-round picks. Dillingham and Miller didn't have much trade value, and none of the second-rounders projects to be a decent one.

The Clippers certainly had the assets and matching salary to trade for Dosunmu. He could have helped the Clippers stay afloat in Garland's absence and played next to him after he returned. It's safe to assume that the Clippers would have finished higher than the No. 9 seed, giving themselves a better chance of making it out of the Play-In Tournament.

It's not like Dosunmu was the only available guard at the trade deadline. The Charlotte Hornets traded for Coby White for only two second-round picks. He helped them make a run in the final stretch of the season and clinch a Play-In spot.

Both of these players would have helped the Clippers in a big way. Instead, the Clippers relied on Kris Dunn and Kobe Sanders as their backup point guards. They are decent role players, but are not positive offensive players. This put a ton of offensive burden on Garland, Kawhi Leonard, and Bennedict Mathurin late in the season. Ultimately, they weren't enough to overcome the lack of depth on the roster.

Now, Dosunmu will get a big payday in free agency this summer. The Clippers would have loved to have him in the building and pair him with Garland. Instead, they will be desperately searching to find roster upgrades with their cap space in the offseason.