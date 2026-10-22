3 Winners From the Clippers' Blowout Victory in Season Opener

The Los Angeles Clippers cruised to victory in their season opener, defeating the Sacramento Kings, 121-96. It was the ideal matchup for opening night as the Clippers wanted to get off to a good start to wash the bad taste of the offseason out of their mouth. The Kings, expected to be one of the worst teams in the league, were the perfect fodder.

The Kings were outclassed the whole game, hurt significantly by rookie Darius Acuff Jr.'s play. Head coach Doug Christie gave him the longest leash possible, but the young rookie was a total disaster the whole game. In 35 minutes, he went 5/24 from the field for 12 points. The only Kings players who held their own were Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis.

This wasn't a real test for the Clippers. But considering the number of injuries they have, including Brandon Ingram, Max Strus, and Bradley Beal, how easy a win this was should still be very encouraging. It was particularly encouraging for three individuals.

Keaton Wagler

As the game got out of hand in the second half, Wagler got an extended run. He played 19 minutes in the second half, which helped him get going. He had a largely mistake-free game and finished with 15 points on 4/8 from the field and 3/6 from downtown. He added five rebounds and five assists. The Clippers were +14 in his 29 minutes of action.

This was an ideal matchup for the fifth-overall pick. He was guarded by fellow rookies Emanuel Sharp and Acuff Jr. for most of the game. He was able to create his own shot against the two without being too bothered by length and physicality.

It will not continue to be this easy for Wagler, but this was the perfect debut to give him the confidence he needs going forward.

Isaiah Jackson

Ty Lue made the bold decision in the preseason that Jackson would start at center over Brook Lopez. This decision paid off against the Kings. Not only did IJax ball out, finishing with 13 points on 6/8 shooting in 15 minutes of action, but Lopez was also highly effective off the bench, putting up 17 points and 11 rebounds.

This should keep Jackson in the starting lineup. Using Lopez to play bully-ball against bench units, while having Jackson be a pick-and-roll partner for Darius Garland and running the floor in transition, should benefit the Clippers. Jackson will have an excellent opportunity to establish himself and revive his NBA career in this role.

Gradey Dick

The 22-year-old shooting guard started the season on thin ice. He was a throw-in in the Kawhi Leonard trade from the Raptors. He was expected to be buried in the crowded Clippers backcourt.

Amid injuries, Dick made the most of his opportunity. He was aggressive early and often. He didn't hesitate to take shots, made good cuts to the basket, and didn't shy away from contact. He finished with 12 points on 3/4 from the field, including a made three. More importantly, he added four rebounds and a block in 19 minutes.

This should help Dick get more minutes, at least until Beal, Strus, and Ingram return. If he can have a couple of more outings like this, he could rehabilitate his value before hitting free agency in 2027.