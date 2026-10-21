3 Clippers Who Are Entering Their Final Season in LA

The Los Angeles Clippers kick off the 2026-27 season at home against the Sacramento Kings. They would love to get off to a hot start to build some momentum early, but a deadly schedule awaits them. Given several significant injuries to key players to begin the season, the Clippers may struggle early.

But for the Clippers, this season is less about results and more about development. They need to evaluate who can be a part of this team in the long run while maximizing their assets going forward. This means that there may be some changes at the trade deadline at the end of the season. Let's take a look at some notable names who are likely entering their final season in LA.

Gradey Dick

The 22-year-old shooting guard just became a Clipper, but his tenure in LA may be short-lived. He will get an opportunity to showcase what he can do amid all the backcourt injuries at the start of the season, but it's hard to imagine that he will be able to establish himself as a rotation-caliber player.

Dick has been on a downward trend over the last couple of years. He didn't do much in the preseason to demonstrate that he is about to turn things around. He is in the final year of his contract that pays him $7.1 million. He will either be matching salary in a trade or the Clippers will let his contract expire next summer.

Bradley Beal

The Clippers not only decided to bring Beal back after he played only six games last season, but they also gave him a pay raise. Unsurprisingly, however, the veteran shooting guard is starting the season on the injury report.

Beal underwent hip surgery last season. During his ramp-up process in the offseason, a knee issue popped up. He remains without a timetable for his return.

The Clippers deserve all the criticism for their decision to prioritize Beal over re-signing Bennedict Mathurin. Regardless of when Beal eventually makes his return, it's difficult to see him being an important part of this team in the short or long run. He has a player option for $6.7 million for next season, but it would be wise for the Clippers to trade him before then.

Kris Dunn

Unlike the previous two names on this list, Dunn is and should be a valuable piece for this team. The problem is that it makes little sense for the Clippers to hold onto him beyond this season.

The combo guard will turn 33 this season. He is on an expiring $5.6 million deal. He is the type of player that many contenders will want to add at the trade deadline. Thanks to his team-friendly deal, the Clippers can also take back meaningful draft capital in the trade.

As good as Dunn is, especially defensively, the Clippers have a ton of depth in the backcourt. Between Keaton Wagler, Max Strus, and Kobe Sanders, the Clippers have several solid options to play next to Darius Garland. Turning Dunn into future assets is the smartest path for LA.