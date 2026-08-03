4 Clippers Who May Be Leaving LA in August

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a limbo state, waiting for the Kawhi Leonard investigation to finalize. They are proceeding as if the trade with the Raptors will go through as agreed upon, but when the investigation will conclude remains to be seen. There is a very real chance that Leonard is still in LA when training camp rolls around.

The same can't be said for every single Clippers player on the roster. LA is not done adding to the roster, as demonstrated by last week's trade for Johni Broome. This has put the Clippers at 15 players under contract for next season, assuming the Leonard trade goes through.

The Clippers are reportedly still interested in bringing back Bennedict Mathurin, are pursuing Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga, and wouldn't mind re-signing Bradley Beal. This means that there could be departures between now and the start of the season. Let's look at the most likely Clippers to leave over the next couple of weeks.

Cam Christie

The third-year shooting guard is the most obvious departure candidate. The 21-year-old's salary for next season is non-guaranteed. So, the Clippers could move on from him without much trouble.

Plus, it's difficult to argue that Christie has done anything to deserve a third guaranteed year in LA. If the Clippers wanted to open up a roster spot to bring in any of the aforementioned free agents, Christie would be the easiest path.

Isaiah Jackson

The 24-year-old big man wasn't able to make an impact upon his arrival at the trade deadline in the Ivica Zubac deal. The Clippers lack size and physicality in the frontcourt, so they may want to hold onto IJax. At the same time, he is overpaid at $7 million for next season. If the Clippers wanted to upgrade the roster via a trade, Jackson's salary would be a good way to do so.

Broome's arrival also makes Jackson a little more expendable. He is also an offense-first combo big with a similar skill set. The Clippers could feel more comfortable moving on from Jackson if they believe Broome is ready to contribute in a consistent role off the bench right away.

Kris Dunn

The Clippers either need to give Dunn an extension or trade him. The 32-year-old combo guard is on an expiring contract, making $5.6 million for next season. This is a very team-friendly salary that should appeal to a lot of suitors around the league. It could bring back a solid future asset for the Clippers.

Given where the Clippers are as a franchise, trading Dunn makes a little more sense than signing him to a multi-year extension. If they hold onto Dunn until the deadline, his trade value will almost certainly be lower. So, moving on from him now and continuing to get younger might make more sense.

Derrick Jones Jr.

The veteran small forward is in a similar situation to Dunn. The 29-year-old is eligible for an extension. The Clippers should either give him a new contract or move on from him this summer. Alternatively, they could sign him to a new deal and then trade him, but this requires them agreeing to a team-friendly contract.

Jones Jr. is a valuable player for any playoff team. He is a very good defender who hits enough shots and provides athleticism on the offensive end. He will make $10.4 million next season. Matching salaries to acquire him via a trade wouldn't be too challenging for most teams around the league.

The Clippers don't need to be in a rush to trade DJJ, but if anyone is giving up a first-round pick, there is no reason for them to negotiate too hard.