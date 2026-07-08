Clippers Reportedly Want Bennedict Mathurin Back Despite Crowded Backcourt

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the midst of revamping their roster in the post-Kawhi Leonard era. For the first time in seven years, the Clippers are focused more on their future than their present. GM Lawrence Frank is trying to build a young and exciting roster that is still capable of competing in the Western Conference. Especially since the Clippers don't control their own first-round pick, they have little incentive to bottom out.

This means that the Clippers will try to build as good a roster as they can without sacrificing their future. Their Peyton Watson pursuit fits that objective nicely. If they can land a 24-year-old versatile wing on a long-term contract, the Clippers will have built a solid core with some upside.

Whether restricted Bennedict Mathurin was going to be a part of that core was unclear since the end of last season. Mathurin had solid scoring outputs in LA, but was highly inconsistent in his two-month stretch as a Clipper. How much of a priority the Clippers were going to make him was a question mark.

Bennedict Mathurin Could Still Sign With the Clippers

It turns out, he is still a part of the Clippers' plan. ESPN insider Ohm Youngmisuk revealed for TSN that the Clippers still want to keep Mathurin, even if they add Peyton Watson in free agency.

The Clippers' approach here is understandable. Mathurin didn't have too much time to establish himself in LA and could be a low-risk, high-upside move for the Clippers. Especially since the money has dried up in free agency, there isn't a team that poses a real threat to give Mathurin a strong offer sheet.

Mathurin can choose to play on his qualifying offer of one-year, $8.8 million, and hit unrestricted free agency next summer. Alternatively, he can hold out for a more lucrative offer, either from the Clippers or elsewhere.

The way the Clippers' roster is constructed, however, it makes little sense for LA to invest significant resources in Mathurin. The Clippers have Keaton Wagler, Darius Garland, and Brandon Ingram on the perimeter, all offense-first players who are questionable defenders. Adding Mathurin into that mix as another scorer who needs the ball in his hands to be effective is not the easiest fit.

LA needs more size, physicality, and defense to surround its current core. Mathurin provides none of that.

So, this will depend on what it takes to keep Mathurin in LA. If it's on a one or two-year deal around his qualifying offer, the Clippers would be wise to bring him back as a high-upside, tradeable player. Otherwise, it may not be the best use of resources for a team that already has enough offensive firepower.