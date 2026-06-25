All You Need to Know About the Clippers' Draft-and-Stash College Player Narcisse Ngoy

The Los Angeles Clippers made four picks in the 2026 NBA Draft. Naturally, the No. 5 selection Keaton Wagler received most of the attention. However, there is a situation brewing with the Clippers' final selection in the draft that should be of interest to fans.

With the No. 57 pick in the draft, the Clippers selected French center Narcisse Ngoy. After he was drafted, Ngoy's agent told Auburn Observer that he would honor his commitment to Auburn.

A few hours later, Ngoy himself went on social media and said, "I am thankful for the LA Clippers' confidence in me. I fully intend to honor my commitment to Auburn University. And I am looking forward to wearing the Auburn Tigers jersey."

Well, how is a player drafted by an NBA team headed to college?

Clippers Have the First Draft-and-Stash Player Since Larry Bird

This is an unprecedented situation that hasn't happened since the NBA changed its rules after Larry Bird. After Bird played for Indiana State for another season after getting drafted by the Celtics in 1978, the league changed the draft eligibility rules that prevent teams from drafting players before they are ready to sign. They called it the Bird Collegiate Rule.

Ngoy, however, has a unique case. As an international player, he reportedly never declared for the draft or went through the process. Instead, the seven-footer had declared his commitment to Auburn on March 31, 2026, and per Law Murray of The Athletic, he "was not expecting to be drafted- by the Clippers or any team."

Murray further described the situation as "fluid" and added that the front office has been in touch since the draft and the conversations "will be ongoing on this front."

There seems to be some miscommunication here. It's not clear whether the Clippers were aware of Ngoy's intentions. Or perhaps they thought that getting drafted would lead Ngoy to renege on his commitment to join the Clippers.

At the same time, drafting and stashing Ngoy wouldn't be the worst-case scenario for the Clippers. He is considered a raw prospect who has to improve significantly on the offensive end. He spent last season playing in the French second division. He put up solid rebounding and shot-blocking numbers, but he doesn't seem ready to be on an NBA roster right now.

Playing for Auburn and collecting NIL money may be more appealing for Ngoy than fighting for a two-way roster spot or spending the season in the G League.

This brings us to fascinating questions about the changing landscape of college basketball. Could Ngoy's case set a precedent for more draft-and-stash going forward? Would NBA teams draft more international players heading to college? How will the NCAA and the NBA respond to this?