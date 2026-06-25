What to Expect From Clippers' 3 Second-Round Selections in the NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially in the books. The Los Angeles Clippers drafted Keaton Wagler with their No. 5 pick on Tuesday night. That has naturally received most of the attention, but that is not the only rookie joining the Clippers. In fact, LA was one of the busiest teams in the league on Wednesday, making three second-round selections.

The Clippers entered the second round with two picks, the No. 36 and No. 52, but ended up making three selections. Let's get to know all three of these players.

No. 36: Baba Miller, PF, Cincinnati

Miller was born and raised in Spain and played EuroLeague basketball with Real Madrid when he was only 17. He then moved to the United States and spent his collegiate career with Florida State, Florida Atlantic, and Cincinnati. He was a coveted prospect who was expected to enter the NBA Draft earlier, but ended up being a four-year college player.

Earlier in his development when Miller was a regular on Spain's Under-18 and Under-19 national teams, many expected him to be drafted higher. He still has the physical and athletic tools to be a quality NBA player, but the upside is likely not there anymore.

Miller moves very well for his six-foot-11 frame. He has intriguing ball skills. He can pass the ball and make good decisions. He is a good defender who can make plays at the rim and disrupt the offense.

The biggest issue is his lack of shooting and his limited scoring ability. His shot never improved to a level where he is a threat out there, making him a guardable player. For the 36th-overall pick, however, the Clippers could do much worse. He will likely start the season on a two-way deal and could get a chance for a guaranteed deal if he can show that he can be an NBA-caliber defender.

No. 55: Nick Martinelli, PF, Northwestern

Another four-year college player, Martinelli was extremely productive in his Northwestern career. He averaged over 20 points in back-to-back seasons and was especially efficient in his senior year, putting up 23 points per game on over 60% True Shooting.

He came out of nowhere as an NBA prospect after being a three-star recruit. At six-foot-seven with limited athleticism, his physical limitations are clear. He had enough craft and skill to create against college defenders, but he will face an uphill battle to score efficiently in the NBA.

Shooting will be the swing skill for Martinelli, who hit 41.7% from downtown on 3.3 attempts per game last season. If he can increase his volume and be a threat from outside, he could have a chance of being an NBA player.

No. 57: Narcisse Ngoy, C, France

This is a fascinating pick for the Clippers because Ngoy is going to be the first draft-and-stash player in the NBA. He is a physically imposing big man with a 7'1" frame and a 7'7" wingspan, but is a raw prospect. He has put up solid rebounding and shot-blocking numbers in France's second division, but he needs to show significant improvement to make it in the NBA.

He will play with the Auburn Tigers next season, and if he can refine his game, he certainly has the size and the rim protection to have a shot in the NBA.