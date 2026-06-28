Assessing the Clippers' Chances of Signing LeBron James This Offseason

There is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers this summer. They have major decisions ahead of them involving Kawhi Leonard, free agency, and how aggressively they should pursue upgrades.

LeBron James is entering free agency with a similar level of uncertainty. He is an unrestricted free agent, and where he will play next season remains up in the air. If his return to the Lakers were guaranteed, we would have already heard about it. For example, Austin Reaves, entering restricted free agency, has already agreed to an extension with the Lakers.

This uncertainty about LeBron's future has caused the Clippers to emerge as a potential suitor. NBA insider Zach Lowe floated the idea in the latest episode of his show (around the 53:40 mark) after saying that he has no idea what James is thinking heading into summer.

Could the Clippers Emerge as a LeBron James Landing Spot?

Lowe based this idea on a league source who claimed that the Clippers will open up cap space in the offseason. The fact that the Clippers can have around $20 million in cap space led Lowe to consider them as a potential landing spot for James.

But can the Clippers actually acquire LeBron James? What would it take?

Even though Lowe discussed the possibility of the Clippers signing James as an unrestricted free agent, that is not the only way to get a deal done. The Clippers can pay James even more by executing a sign-and-trade. They can sign and trade Bennedict Mathurin and John Collins in this deal and add Derrick Jones Jr. or Brook Lopez in the package. This would allow them to pay LeBron James over $30 million next season, which could be enough to convince him to join the Clippers.

The Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are considered the two most likely landing spots if LeBron were to leave the Lakers.

A third Cavs stint makes sense in the final stretch of his career, allowing him to chase another ring back home. Rumors of a Jarrett Allen-LeBron James swap are swirling around on social media. The Warriors are a frontrunner due to LeBron's close relationship with Draymond Green and Steph Curry and their desperate need to stay competitive.

This all depends on what LeBron chooses to prioritize. If being in LA matters, the Clippers could easily emerge as a real possibility. If winning is the top priority, it's not like the Clippers with LeBron would have any lower odds of contending than the Lakers or the Warriors. Plus, James had some of his best years in the league, including the 2016 title, playing under Ty Lue, a head coach he has the utmost respect for.

Quickly after discussing this possibility, Lowe added that the 41-year-old star likely doesn't want to play for the Clippers, even though it would signify staying in Los Angeles. James is still more likely to play for the Lakers, Warriors, or the Cavs next season, but crazier things have happened in the NBA, and LeBron has made more unexpected career moves than joining the Clippers.