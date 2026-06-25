New Bombshell Kawhi Leonard Trade Report Complicates Clippers Offseason

Despite the Los Angeles Clippers reiterating their desire to keep Kawhi Leonard on the team at every possible turn, trade rumors surrounding the superstar forward aren't dying down.

The reasons for this are the ongoing cap circumvention and the fact that the sides haven't come to a contract extension. Leonard is entering the final year of his contract and is looking for an extension. Every day that goes by without an extension makes it a little more likely that Kawhi may be headed elsewhere this summer.

Kawhi Leonard May Have Interest in Going Back to San Antonio or Toronto

In fact, NBA insider Jake Fischer's reporting on Thursday only added more fuel to the fire. Fischer mentioned multiple teams still pursuing Leonard, including a few surprise ones. In addition to Miami and Detroit, Fischer named the Spurs and the Raptors as potential Leonard suitors.

Interestingly enough, Leonard reportedly doesn't have any interest in joining or signing an extension with the Pistons or the Heat. Where he does have an interest in signing an extension, however, is with his two former teams: Toronto and San Antonio.

This is a fascinating development. Neither the Raptors nor the Spurs were mentioned among Leonard suitors all offseason.

San Antonio just made the NBA Finals, and overhauling the roster for a soon-to-be 35-year-old doesn't make too much sense at first. Toronto may be more desperate to trade for Leonard, but given his lack of interest in staying there, even after winning a championship in 2019, made the Raptors a less obvious landing spot.

Despite all this, Fischer still made it clear that Leonard's top preference is to stay with the Clippers.

If this is the case, then this reporting reeks of a leverage play by Leonard. He may be using the threat of leaving for these teams to get what he is looking for from the Clippers. If he seems like he would sign with the Raptors or the Spurs next summer or simply demand to be traded there, the Clippers may feel forced to give him the max extension he is looking for.

Leonard is eligible for an additional two years and a $126.1 million deal. This would bring his deal to three years and $176.4 million, an average of $58.8 million.

The Clippers presumably want to keep Leonard on a similar salary he is currently on, around $50 million per year. The two-time Finals MVP, on the other hand, may be asking for a pay raise coming off one of the best regular seasons he has ever had.

On paper, there is mutual interest in getting an extension done. In reality, however, both the Clippers and Leonard are using their leverage to get the best deal possible for themselves. If this ends up in a stalemate, Leonard may be headed to one of his former teams.

After GM Lawrence Frank's remarks after Round 1 of the draft, the Clippers seemed to be on track to build around Leonard, Darius Garland, and Keaton Wagler. As it's so often the case with the Clippers, this may be more challenging than initially thought.