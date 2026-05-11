Assessing Clippers' Options in the NBA Draft: Should They Keep or Trade No. 5 Pick?

The future is significantly brighter for the Los Angeles Clippers than it was 24 hours ago. The Clippers now have a top-five pick in one of the most loaded drafts in recent years.

Landing the No. 5 pick is obviously great, but the hard work starts now. What should the Clippers do with their highest draft pick since Blake Griffin in 2009? Let's explore their options.

Trading Up

If the Clippers feel like the options at No. 5 are not good fits, they could consider trading up so that they can select one of Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson. The Washington Wizards, who own the top pick in the draft, are already considering trading down, per NBA insider Jake Fischer.

This would cost a pretty penny. Teams rarely trade a top-three pick in the draft, and when they do, it requires significant assets. Would the Clippers trade a future unprotected first or multiple firsts plus their No. 5 pick to move up a couple of spots? Considering that they want to contend next season and will need their assets in other trades, this seems unlikely.

Trading Down

This could be a more likely scenario. The rest of the lottery outside the top four of the draft is point guard-heavy. That is one area the Clippers don't need much help in.

This could mean that the Clippers could choose to go down further in the lottery while adding more draft capital in the future. They could also add a veteran in such a trade while still picking someone like Nate Ament, Yaxel Lendeborg, later in the lottery.

For example, Milwaukee has the No. 10 pick, and they are about to start a post-Giannis Antetokounmpo rebuild. Could the Clippers and the Bucks swap their picks in a trade centered around Myles Turner? How about a swap with the Mavs' ninth-overall pick in exchange for Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively?

Trading the Pick for Immediate Help

The Clippers could choose to trade their pick entirely for a veteran upgrade. This would be a rather short-sighted move and should only be considered if the Clippers are getting a true difference-maker who can be a part of this team for a long time.

There could be an opportunity here for the Clippers with a team desperate enough to trade into the lottery, like the New Orleans Pelicans. If LA can get a young enough quality starter like Trey Murphy in exchange for this pick plus a few more assets, this could be an option.

Keeping the Pick

Perhaps the most likely scenario of them all is the Clippers' keeping and using the pick. GM Lawrence Frank could either go with a "draft the best prospect available" approach or try to draft for need. Given how the Clippers lack elite young talent on the roster, getting the player with the most upside here makes the most sense.

The Clippers could try a "two timelines" strategy. This would involve drafting a player who could contribute immediately in the Kawhi Leonard era, while at the same time being a big part of the next great Clippers team post-Leonard. This is easier said than done, but it might be the least risky option considering the amount of uncertainty with the Clippers.

Verdict

Lawrence Frank will not leave any stones unturned. He will surely consider all alternatives as the Clippers feel the pressure to be more competitive next season.

While no alternative should be ruled out, the expectation right now should be for the Clippers to keep the pick. Bring in the top player on their draft board, regardless of the fit, and figure out the rest later. At the end of the day, getting as much talent and upside through the door is the best way to build a sustainable winner.