Kawhi Leonard's Clippers Exit Now More Likely After Big Warriors Development

Even though it has almost been a month since the Los Angeles Clippers' season came to an end, Kawhi Leonard's future with the team remains as murky as ever. After the loss to the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament, Leonard refused to commit to the franchise. With the 34-year-old forward eligible for a contract extension this summer, this raised some eyebrows around the NBA landscape.

In his end-of-season presser, Clippers GM Lawrence Frank said that the team wants to keep building around Leonard. Whether LA wants to give Kawhi the amount of money and years Leonard is looking for, however, is another question. Plus, the Clippers would need to significantly upgrade the roster for Leonard to feel like he can contend for a championship. With the league's ongoing investigation into the Clippers' dealings with Leonard, the team may not have the resources to make the necessary additions to the roster.

This could lead Leonard to seemingly greener pastures.

Warriors Are Likely to Try to Trade for Kawhi Leonard After Steve Kerr Extension

Every time trade rumors involving Kawhi Leonard get louder, the Warriors emerge as a top landing spot. Golden State was reportedly involved in trade discussions with the Clippers for Kawhi at the deadline. Eventually, Clippers owner Steve Ballmer stepped in and turned down the Warriors' offer.

However, the rumors aren't going anywhere, especially with the latest news out of the Bay Area.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Saturday evening that the Warriors agreed on a new contract with head coach Steve Kerr, making him the highest-paid coach in the league once again. What this means is that the Warriors believe in their ability to build a championship contender over the next few years.

One way to build that roster is to keep aggressively pursuing Leonard. After Jimmy Butler tore his ACL back in January, the Warriors' championship window was closed shut. Now, they desperately need more star power around Steph Curry to crack open that title window. Turning Butler into Leonard by attaching significant draft capital and assets would be a way to do that.

Kerr staying in Golden State suggests that a rebuild is not happening any time soon. After the Warriors' season came to an end, there were reports that this could be the end of the Steph Curry-Draymond Green-Steve Kerr era. NBA insider Marc Stein said at the time that if Kerr were to leave, this would "signal the start of a real Bay Area overhaul."

That isn't happening, so the Warriors will be pursuing Leonard all summer. Will Ballmer and the Clippers have a different approach this time around?

This will likely depend on Leonard and what he prioritizes. The Warriors could give him a better chance to contend for a championship over the next few years. Once they acquire him, they are also likely to give him all that he is looking for in a contract extension. He would also get to stay in his home state, which we know he cares about.

All of this could lead Leonard to ask to be traded to the Warriors. Getting a haul from the Warriors could help the Clippers kickstart a rebuild, but Lawrence Frank and Ty Lue have not expressed any desire to do that so far. Would the Clippers just give Leonard whatever he wants in his new contract to keep him around in LA?

That is certainly a possibility, which makes the next few months in the Kawhi Leonard saga fascinating to watch.