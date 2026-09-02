Biggest Challenge Awaiting Ty Lue in the Clippers' 2026-27 Season

The 2026-27 season will be a new challenge for LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue. Ever since he took the job in 2020, the Clippers have entered the season with serious playoff aspirations. They prioritized winning now more than anything else. As a result, the Clippers finished over .500 in each of Lue's six seasons. They made the playoffs in four out of these six seasons, including one Conference Finals appearance.

This is going to be the first season in the Lue era that the Clippers are not expected to make the postseason. The organization still wants to be as competitive as possible and win as many games as they can, as demonstrated by the addition of Max Strus and the re-signing of Bradley Beal.

At the same time, the Clippers now have Keaton Wagler, their highest draft selection since Blake Griffin. The No. 5 overall pick is the most coveted prospect the Clippers have had in the Ty Lue era.

This presents a unique challenge for the head coach. Finding the right balance between the win-now mode and Wagler's development will be very important.

How Ty Lue Uses Keaton Wagler in His Rookie Campaign Will Be Fascinating to Watch

The Clippers have a ton of backcourt depth. They can bring Wagler along slowly. This is an advantage for Lue, who can play Kris Dunn, Strus, and Beal over Wagler to start the season.

But he can't let Wagler become an afterthought. As good a job as Lue has done in LA, his player development chops haven't really been tested. How much Wagler will play, what role he will have, and which lineup combinations he will be a part of will be key factors in his development.

Wagler doesn't turn 20 until February. He doesn't have elite physical or athletic tools. This means that he will likely be a defensive liability. He will struggle to get separation and create his own shot. He may turn the ball over a ton as he adjusts to the speed, intensity, and physicality of the NBA game. He isn't going to be an efficient scorer right away.

The Clippers can't expect Wagler to be a positive player in his rookie season. Like most 19-year-old guards, he isn't going to impact winning.

And that is completely fine. Even if he is hurting the Clippers' chances of winning on any given night, Lue and the organization have to be patient with him.

This could be tough given the organization's priorities. It will be hard for Lue to keep Wagler out there when he has better backcourt options sitting on the bench. But the only way for Wagler to be the future of this franchise is through these developmental reps. Watching Lue try to find the right balance between the present and the future of the team will be a fascinating storyline all season.