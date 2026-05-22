Blockbuster 3-Team Trade With Kawhi Leonard & Jamal Murray Could Save the Clippers

The biggest question the Los Angeles Clippers must answer this offseason is regarding Kawhi Leonard. Whether they will sign him to a contract extension or if they are ready to make him available on the trade block will change not only the Clippers' future but also the entire NBA landscape.

If Leonard is indeed available, there will be plenty of suitors for his services. After he just had one of his most productive seasons, Leonard will draw interest from contenders that came up short in the playoffs.

One blockbuster trade between the Clippers, Pistons, and the Nuggets may be exactly what each of these teams is looking for. This deal that lands Leonard in Denver and Jamal Murray in Detroit could be a great way for the Clippers to kickstart their rebuild.

In this deal, Denver essentially swaps Murray for Leonard. It is a risky move given Leonard's age and injury concerns, but the Nuggets desperately need to make a big swing, and there is no higher upside move in the league than trading for Leonard.

Detroit, on the other hand, turns Ausar Thompson, Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland, and Duncan Robinson into Jamal Murray. The Pistons need more ball-handling and shooting. Murray fills both of these needs and creates one of the most lethal backcourts in the league with Cade Cunningham. His ability to play both on and off the ball is exactly what the Pistons need to fix their offense and become a true contender.

As much as it will hurt for them to lose Thompson, getting Murray without giving up any of their draft capital should be of interest to the Pistons.

The Clippers receive Thompson, Stewart, Holland, and Robinson. They might prefer some draft picks, but this type of haul of young players with upside is a fascinating swing for the Clippers. It would help set them up perfectly for the future.

Thompson is already one of the best defensive players in the league. With his physical and athletic tools, there may be some untapped potential that the Clippers can try to unlock.

Stewart is also an excellent defender. His offensive game is still a work in progress, but he is one of the most underrated rim protectors in the league and should provide value to LA. He is only 25 years old, so the Clippers could trade him again at a later point.

Holland is another swing at a talented young player. He has yet to turn 21 and is a great defensive player. The former fifth-overall pick is a good transition player and plays with a ton of intensity. He can be molded by Ty Lue & Co. into a productive wing for years to come.

Robinson is in this deal for salary-matching purposes, but the veteran sharpshooter just had an excellent season. He should be able to contribute to the Clippers as a floor-spacer, helping the development of the young players. Depending on where LA goes from here, he could be a trade candidate.

There will be plenty of desperate teams looking to make sweeping changes to their roster this summer. The Clippers could take advantage of this situation and turn Leonard into future assets. If they can get a player remotely close to Ausar Thompson in value in any Kawhi trade offer, it will be very difficult to turn down.