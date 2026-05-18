Projecting a Pistons-Clippers Trade Involving Kawhi Leonard After Detroit's Playoff Exit

The uncertainty surrounding Kawhi Leonard's future with the LA Clippers remains. There haven't been any updates from the star forward or the Clippers about extension negotiations. There also hasn't been a new development in the league's Aspiration investigation that will impact Leonard's present and future with the team.

This naturally augurs extensive trade speculation. Every day that passes without an update means that a new potential suitor emerges. On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons were added to the list of teams that could pursue Leonard this summer.

Following an embarrassing home blowout loss to the Cavs in Game 7, the Pistons are left with serious questions heading into the offseason. It's clear that they are one big move away from being a true title contender. Given the draft capital, assets, and cap flexibility they have this summer, they are a prime candidate to make a big swing for a star.

That is why a Kawhi-to-Pistons trade makes a lot of sense for all sides involved. If Leonard's time in LA has come to an end and the 34-year-old superstar wants to prioritize winning above all else, he may not find a better situation than Detroit. What would a Pistons trade for Leonard look like?

The Pistons are an ideal trade partner for the Clippers. They have intriguing young players, helpful rotation players, and all of their own draft picks.

At this stage of his career, Leonard will not require a massive haul in terms of draft picks and future assets. But the Clippers can still get back two first-round picks and a talented prospect like Ron Holland.

In addition, Duncan Robinson and Isaiah Stewart are included as matching salary. Both players would be key members of the Clippers rotation, especially since they fill obvious needs. Robinson helps with the Clippers' lack of shooting, and Stewart could be the defensive anchor that LA needs at center.

Holland is a work in progress as he needs to improve significantly on the offensive side of the ball. But he has yet to turn 21, is already a great defender, and has solid physical and athletic tools. He is the type of player the Clippers need to bring in and try to develop.

For this mock trade scenario to become a reality, Leonard would have to be willing to sign an extension with the Pistons. He is entering the final year of his contract, and Detroit will obviously be hesitant to give anything of value for Kawhi if he is a flight risk next offseason.

This is a similar situation to the 2018 offseason when the Raptors traded for Leonard ahead of his final contract year. Kawhi never committed to staying in Toronto and left after one season, but was able to win them a championship in his only year. Would the Pistons take a similar risk?

As good a season as he just had, Leonard isn't the same player anymore. He has significant injury concerns. It's hard to imagine Detroit trading much away for a one-year Kawhi Leonard rental.

It's equally difficult to imagine the Clippers would be willing to give Leonard up for anything less than the aforementioned proposal. In this scenario, LA would either keep Leonard for another year or trade him to a team where he is willing to sign an extension.