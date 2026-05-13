What It Would Take for the Clippers to Trade Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers' offseason took a turn for the better on Sunday when they landed the No. 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Before they decide on what to do with this pick, however, they have to be sure about what their plan is with Kawhi Leonard. The superstar forward is entering the final year of his contract and is eligible for an extension this offseason. With the Aspiration investigation still ongoing, there is some uncertainty about whether Leonard's future belongs in LA.

Until Leonard and the Clippers put pen to paper in an extension, trade rumors aren't going anywhere. With plenty of desperate teams looking to make big moves this offseason, like the Warriors, Rockets, Heat, and the Nuggets, Leonard will be a sought-after trade candidate all summer. But what would it actually take for the Clippers to consider trading Kawhi?

Kawhi Leonard asks out

If Leonard decides that he can't compete for a title in LA or can't come to terms on an extension, he could demand a trade. The Clippers have given him what he has been looking for in previous extension negotiations, but the circumstances have changed in LA. They are no longer a championship contender, and they might want to build for the future, especially with the No. 5 pick now in their control.

There is a benefit to Leonard asking out for both sides. This way, Kawhi can pick his destination and go to a team where he can not only win a title, but also get an extension. The Clippers get future assets in return rather than losing Leonard for nothing in free agency.

The league punishes the Clippers in Aspiration investigation

If the NBA announces a severe punishment following the conclusion of the investigation, the Clippers may lose draft capital. This would prevent the Clippers from making trades to upgrade the roster. Losing hope for the future of the franchise, both Leonard and the front office may want to part ways. The Clippers could restock their asset coffers while Leonard gets a fresh start elsewhere.

Clippers get an offer they can't refuse

There were reportedly trade discussions between the Clippers and the Warriors about Leonard at the deadline. Steve Ballmer eventually said no, and the two-time NBA champion stayed in LA.

These negotiations will likely be revisited. There will also be more teams interested, which could raise the asking price. If the Clippers get a strong enough offer where they can kickstart their rebuild, it would be organizational malpractice not to seriously consider it.

If the Clippers can get multiple unprotected first-round picks and an intriguing young player or two, it would be very hard to turn down a trade offer for Leonard, considering how far they are from title contention.

Verdict

There is too much uncertainty surrounding the Kawhi Leonard situation that it's hard for Clippers fans to be confident about his future in LA. Whether trading him or keeping him is the right decision for the franchise is another discussion, but there are plenty of scenarios in which the Clippers' top brass will feel like they have to trade Leonard.

Given that the Clippers have some resources and flexibility to upgrade the roster around Leonard, the more likely scenario for them is to be buyers rather than sellers. We can expect a contract extension and at least one more season with Leonard as the focal point in LA, unless one of the aforementioned scenarios takes place.