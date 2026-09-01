Clippers' Biggest Offseason Mistake Will Be Obvious When the Season Starts

The Los Angeles Clippers made an effort to revamp the roster this summer. After a disappointing 2025-26 campaign that ended in the Play-In Tournament, the Clippers front office decided it was time to go in a different direction. They ended the Kawhi Leonard era. But they are still hoping to be as competitive as possible.

Since the Clippers don't control their own pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, they will try to win as many games as they can this season. That is why they still acquired capable veterans like Rui Hachimura and Max Strus and re-signed Bradley Beal. Under Ty Lue, the Clippers should still be competitive on most nights.

The problem is, they still haven't addressed their biggest weakness. And this will haunt them all season.

Lack of Center Depth Will Tank the Clippers' Season

The Clippers arguably have the worst center rotation in the NBA. They are overly reliant on 38-year-old Brook Lopez, who showed major signs of decline last season. Lopez didn't play at a starter level last season, but he is still the best center on this team.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser showed some promise in his rookie season, but he is still a very unproven player. Plus, he is coming off foot surgery to repair a Lisfranc fracture. When and how he will return remains to be seen.

Isaiah Jackson and Johni Broome are the other big man options on the team. Jackson is only six-foot-eight and is not a good defender. Broome is also more of an offense-first combo big option. He also has very minimal NBA experience.

On paper, the Clippers have four centers on the roster. In reality, they have one center, Lopez, who they should be comfortable with in the rotation. And at this stage of his career, Lopez should be a 20-minute-per-game player.

Centers have gotten more important in today's NBA over the last couple of years. To deal with the likes of Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama, teams have been investing heavily in interior presence. While the league has been zigging, the Clippers have zagged. After trading Ivica Zubac in February, they have refused to make a center addition.

Without protecting the rim or ending possessions with a rebound, it's nearly impossible to have an above-average defense. Especially considering that the Clippers have defensive liabilities like Darius Garland, Keaton Wagler, and Brandon Ingram on the perimeter, having a capable defensive center will be even more important.

The way the Clippers are currently constructed, it's difficult to see how they avoid being one of the worst defensive teams in the league. Unless they add a quality center between now and the start of the season, this will be a big weakness for Lue and the Clippers.